5 Health Benefits of Mustard You Should Know

Condiments are some of the best food products you can use to make your dish more delectable. A small serving of ketchup, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, or sriracha is sure to enhance the flavors of your food. One of the most common condiments used in every home across the globe is mustard. It is an ideal dressing for sandwiches or burgers and an essential culinary ingredient that makes food extra tasty. However you like your mustard, its uses extend more than adding flavor and depth to different dishes; it has plenty of notable health benefits.

There are various types of mustard available to choose from. You can opt for the plain yellow, tangy Dijon, or spicy brown. Otherwise, you can check out a Dijon mustard substitute if you can’t find one. Regardless of your choice, mustard offers a magnitude of advantages when consumed. Hence, here are some significant health benefits of mustard you should know.

1. Treats aches and pains

Let us admit it: whether you are an adult in your prime or someone leaning on the older side, body aches are a hassle. From a long day after work to a tedious gym session, it is natural for your body to occasionally feel painful. And aside from the usual remedies, such as pain relievers or ice, do you know that mustard is also an excellent alternative to ease your pain?

Mustard has rubefacient properties, so when it is applied as a plaster, it may have an analgesic effect that provides muscular relief. Plaster is made from a mustard seed that helps in reducing pains and spasms. It has warmer effects and may cause blistering when applied directly to the skin. A linen sheet is used between the plaster and the skin to prevent it from happening.

2. Soothes a sore throat

Sore throat is one of the more common and hassle ailments you can encounter, especially during the rainy season or if you have flu or cold. Although it may be less painful than body or muscle ache, a sore throat is still a nuisance. Sure, you can take some medicines and drink plenty of water to ease a sore throat. But aside from these remedies, you can use mustard for a homemade cure.

Surprisingly, mustard can be your partner when you have a sore throat. Since it contains sulfur and other minerals, mustard has anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and antibacterial elements that aid you in easing pain and fighting infections. It will make you feel better after gargling with honey, salt, and lemon juice.

3. Reduces headache and migraine pain

Like any other ailment, headache is a common yet troubling condition you can encounter. Many things can cause headaches, such as a poor diet, lack of exercise or rest, stress, and muscle tension. Thankfully, the remedies to this condition are just as numerous as the causes, and one of the ways to relieve headaches is with the use of mustard.

Everyone knows headaches can be debilitating, especially when they transform into migraine. Whenever you feel a headache is coming, grab your mustard jar instead of your medicine box. According to research, the magnesium found in mustard can mitigate migraine. You may soak your feet in a tub with a mix of mustard powder and hot water and see your headache fades away.

4. Relieves symptoms of psoriasis

Psoriasis is a common long-term skin disease that has no cure. It causes rashes with itchy and scaly patches, usually on the knees, elbows, trunk, and scalp. Fortunately, despite not having a cure, you can use several creams, ointments, lotions, and shampoos to relieve the itchy sensation. And surprisingly, mustard is also an effective remedy.

Yet another benefit of mustard is that it relieves symptoms of psoriasis. The mustard seeds stimulate the activities of beneficial enzymes, which encourage healing action against psoriasis-led legions. Additionally, the oils and compounds found in the mustard seeds can ease the underlying cause of psoriasis, helping you achieve healthier and smoother skin.

5. Lowers cholesterol

And lastly, a bad diet can lead to a high cholesterol level. It may not be that big of a deal to many people, but folks with conditions like diabetes or hypertension should always keep an eye on their cholesterol. Thankfully, as much as it is flavorful, mustard also helps in keeping your cholesterol at a safe level.

The mustard leaves are said to have tremendous cholesterol-lowering power. These can bind bile acids in the digestive tract that may facilitate easy excretion of these acids from the body. The bile acids comprise cholesterol, so this process aids in lowering a person’s cholesterol levels.

Takeaway

There are so many ways to use mustard these days, and you can easily find one whenever you need it at any supermarkets or online stores. More than a flavoring agent or condiment, mustard also has plenty of health benefits like the ones specified above. You can never go wrong with it, for it is healthy and offers numerous advantages to the body. So don’t forget to add mustard to your list of things to buy when you go grocery shopping!