How to Enjoy a Canadian Adventure in Ontario

Ontario is one of Canada’s most diverse and beautiful provinces. Surrounded by water, home to the famous Niagara Falls and with its own airport, Ontario is the perfect starting point for anybody wanting to explore what Canada has to offer. We’re going to give you a whistle-stop guide to some of the places you must eat at, stay at, and the most important touristic sites in the region. Of course, there’s far more to Ontario than you could fit into a single guide, but this should provide you with a good start on your vacation planning.

Experience Niagara Falls

The first item that you’ll find in any of the top travel guides is to go and see Niagara falls. As one of the seven wonders of the world, this waterfall truly is something special. Sometimes things are the obvious choice because they really do live up to the hype. It would be entirely possible to spend a whole fortnight in this area as a city really has sprung up around the falls. There are endless tourist attractions, some more worthwhile than others, but if you only stay for an hour or two then head to one of the viewing platforms and really take a while to appreciate the natural beauty of this historic site. As well as viewing the falls, it’s worth taking a drive down to the region of Niagara on the Lake. This region is incredibly famous for its vineyards, producing some of Canada’s most delectable and sought-after wines. Not only this, but it’s a very picturesque part of Ontario, with rolling hills, tiny hamlets, and of course, stunning vineyards. There’s also a special treat in store for foodies whilst you’re visiting this area.

Eat at Treadwell

Canada has plenty of well thought of restaurants, but Treadwell, situated right in the heart of Niagara on the Lake, is one of the most exciting and well-established. Opened in 2006, Treadwell has always focused on bringing farm-to-table eating to an haute cuisine audience. The head chef and owner Stephen Treadwell wanted to showcase the incredible produce from the surrounding farmland, including as you might have guessed, an extensive local wine list, as curated by the other joint owner and professional sommelier James Treadwell. If you’re not worried about blowing the budget then treat yourself to the evening prix fixe menu, which is around $95 per head. There’s a choice of courses for each of the four courses and they are happy to provide wine pairing too at an extra cost. As the menu is so seasonal, it changes very regularly, but there are some dishes that have returned year after year when in season. The zucchini blossoms stuffed with a creamy, sweet mixture of lobster and ricotta are to die for in the late spring, whilst the beef tenderloin, served perfectly pink alongside the ultimate decadence of foie gras is the ultimate Autumn indulgence. Whatever time of year you arrive, you’ll be staggered by the quality of the food and if you’ve never tried Canadian wine before then you might even question if it could rival South Africa’s.

Stay at Casino Rama Resort

The Casino Rama resort is one of Ontario’s most exclusive resorts, with every single room that’s offered being a well-appointed suite. As well as providing exceptionally comfortable accommodation, the resort is something of a destination itself. There’s a rooftop pool and gym for those who want to burn off the calories from dinner, but far more relaxing is the spa. The state-of-the-art spa facilities are free for guests to use and the massage treatments that are provided are just wonderful. Guests looking for a livelier activity can also check out the large casino, that’s equipped with plenty of table games, as well as a good variety of slot machines. Finally, if you’re feeling a little wiped out from the day’s excursion and would rather retire to your room then you needn’t miss out on the fun altogether. The hotel are perfectly happy for you to use their complimentary Wi-Fi for online gaming from your bedroom. If you want to play casino-style games then this guide to Canadian real money casinos should come in handy. It’s been written by impartial professionals who’ve outlined the bonuses on offer as well as the variety of games that you can expect to find at each casino.