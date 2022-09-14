Henry Cavill is among the popular Hollywood actors from the British region. Many people think that Henry has been single for a long time. But that is definitely not true. It had been rumored that Henry Cavill had a girlfriend for a long time. So, here we would be looking at Henry Cavill’s Girlfriend. Many girls have been rumored to be his girlfriends, but there is just one for which he has accepted the same. Henry Cavill is such a handsome personality that he has also been declared the National Crush many times. Due to his impressive roles in the movies, Henry has been among the list girls all over the world.

But now, their hopes have been thrashed as Henry has a girlfriend. The reports say it has been more than a year since Henry Cavill’s Girlfriend was revealed on the internet. Many people would not know much about Henry Cavill’s Girlfriend. If you also do not know about her, you have landed at the right place. Henry Cavill’s Girlfriend is Natalie Viscuso. Henry and his Girlfriend have been spotted with each other a lot of times, and it is assured to the fans that both of them are committed. They did not reveal many things about their relationship until they posted an image together on Instagram.

Natalie featured in My Super Sweet 16

We all must have watched the My Super Sweet 16, which was a great show on the MTV platform. It featured many popular celebrities talking about their sixteenth birthday. This series even sparked many debates between the spoiled kids as they told how much money they spent on their birthdays. The amount they spent on their birthdays was sometimes even more than what people spent on their weddings. Henry Cavill’s Girlfriend was featured in the fifth season of this series. The season occurred in 2005, and many things regarding Natalie were revealed then.

It also brought out Natalie into the limelight, and she became to be known in the industry. The episode described her teen journey in the best way possible. The fans learned that Henry Cavill’s Girlfriend moved from Roswell to the city of La Jolla. She moved there at age 15 to live with her dad and stepmom. Her dad was wealthy; because of this, she lived in a five-million-dollar house. She would roam around the city in the Ferrari and Bentley owned by her father. Along with that, she was also the most popular girl in her school.

Famous roles

If you might not remember her till now, then we are sure that you will after looking at the same. You must have watched her in a movie where she wanted to kick out all the fishermen in her home. All of them were not invited, and of which she wanted them all to leave her place peacefully. In that movie, her role was so impressive that she started getting offers from many other directors. From this movie, her career started to come up on rising. She has recently been featured in many web series on the Amazon Prime video.

Hollywood Career

The Hollywood Career of Henry Cavill’s Girlfriend saw many ups and downs. Some of her movies were super hits, while others did not perform well. If we look at her LinkedIn profile, it can be seen that she is the Vice President of Legendary Entertainment. This news came shortly after she had made her debut in the Hollywood film industry. We all know that Legendary Entertainment has directed many popular movies. Even the movie Enola Holmes in which Henry Cavill was featured, was directed by Legendary Entertainment.

So, it can be said that both of these celebrities met each other through this movie only. And the movie was lucky for both of them as it went super hit. Legendary Entertainment and Henry Cavill benefited greatly from the movie’s success. It is still unclear to the media whether both met through the movie or not. But it can be said, according to the rumors, that Enola Holmes helped them to meet each other.

Henry Cavill Girlfriend: Dating Rumours

Henry Cavill’s Girlfriend rumors were starting to spread all over the internet. Some images were uploaded by the news websites regarding Henry Cavill’s Girlfriend and Henry. These images sparked rumors in the industry that both were together. This news came over the internet in April 2021. Later, it was revealed that Natalie was the girl with Henry Cavill in that image. Since then, the rumors about their dating each other started circulating all over the internet. But these buzzes were not ratified by both of them. So, at that time, the fans were advised to wait for them to confirm the same.

A few months later, both of them confirmed that they were together and dating each other. This was done through an Instagram post where the same image was posted on their Instagram accounts on the same day. And after this post, it was confirmed that Henry Cavill’s Girlfriend is Natalie Viscuso. This news went out all over the internet, and since then, the couple has been together till now.

How did Henry’s fans react to the same?

As we discussed earlier, many girls have been behind Henry for a long time. So, when Henry Cavill confirmed that his relationship status had been changed, it sparked anger among all the girls who wanted Henry. This was done shortly after both confirmed they were committed to each other. Henry Cavill’s Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, suffered a backlash from the fans of Henry Cavill. Henry’s fans had made it clear that they were not happy with her relationship status change of Henry. Later in May 2021, Henry Cavill took the matter seriously and defended his relationship with Natalie on the Internet.

Since then, there have been no obstacles the couple faced in their relationship. Small obstacles came between them, but they could sort them out peacefully. A few months later, Henry Cavill posted a selfie with his girlfriend, Natalie, on his Instagram. That post had a huge caption which was also an indirect reply to all the trolls they received.

Henry Cavill Girlfriend: Old Photo controversy

Natalie had many friends who appreciated her work and her relationship with Henry Cavill. But her friends brought her into a major controversy in which she suffered greatly due to a mistake she made years ago. In June 2021, one of her friends posted an old image of Natalie, which she had posted on her social media. In that image, Natalie wore a tribal outfit with a neck cover of otijze. If you do not know, it is a pigment used by Namibia’s Himba community. They use this pigment to protect themselves.

She posted this image, saying that it was the best image she and Natalie had in the African region. And as usual, the image immediately went viral, and people started giving hatred to Natalie Viscuso and Henry Cavill for the same. Some fans even demanded from Netflix that they must drop Henry Cavill from his upcoming series, The Witcher. All things were not going right in this scenario until Natalie Viscuso decided to apologize for the same. She made a public apology on this matter, and the news regarding the same was instantly covered by Daily Mail. It was even said that she had apologized, and the image was shot in 2008.

Which TV show was it?

Fans started to watch all the TV shows and movies that starred in Henry Cavill’s Girlfriend after this incident. Natalie Viscuso said that the tribe helped her to design herself as a part of the initiation ceremony. But she did not know this would harm some individuals’ cultures and traditions. The tribals of the community painted her skin for the ceremony, which proved bad for her in the future. She said that she had no assertion that it would be harmful to her. Instead, she was happy that the community members were helping her with the initiation ceremony.

Natalie had been great in the apologies, and this matter was shut down by her as soon as possible. She also said that she is fortunate to learn some lessons from the same, and she would never repeat that mistake. But it was still unclear which TV show was being filmed by her then. If we look at the shows and movies released after that, no such movie had that type of scene as it was in the image. So, it can also be said that the movie or show might not be aired on Television.

Henry Cavill Girlfriend bonds with him

If we look at their current bond, Henry Cavill’s Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, and Henry share a strong bond. Henry and his Girlfriend have kept their relationship life a lot private, and people even do not have any idea whether they are still together or not. But having a look at their social media life, it can be concluded by the fans that they are still happy together. Natalie posted an image of a magazine cover in the year 2021, which had Henry Cavill on the main page. She wrote a caption appreciating the same and told her fans that she was too happy seeing Henry Cavill on the magazine’s main page. So, it can be said that Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso are still together. None of these controversies had the power to separate them from each other.