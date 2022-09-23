South African casino players now have a new source of reliable information for all their gaming and bonus needs.

JOHANNESBURG — South African online casino players will be happy to learn that they now have a new source for reliable and current information. The recently launched SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za has already created a buzz among local players, with more and more bookmarking this site for the latest news and info about the ever-changing South African online gambling industry. SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za features comprehensive reviews of every online casino in South Africa, as well as exclusive gambling online free money negotiated especially for their visitors.

The new South African Casino portal is managed by Michelle Williams, an industry veteran with more than 18 years of experience under her belt, who has developed a unique understanding of what South African players are looking for in their online gambling experience. Williams keeps her eyes on the international gambling market, but focuses all her attention on South Africa’s unique and dynamic gambling landscape.

“We look at casinos through the eyes of South African players,” said Williams. “The most important thing for our players is the opportunity to play in the local Rand (ZAR) currency. Obviously, they also want to know that they can make deposits and withdraw winnings easily and safely. But before we recommend an online casino to our players, we make sure that it ticks all the right boxes on our criteria list”

“And no matter where they are, players want a good selection of games that are accessible from PC, tablets or mobile devices!” noted Williams. “We’ve tried them all so that we can help SA players find what they’re looking for.”

In this vein, SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za follows a 10-step evaluation process to rate and compare SA online casinos. Their team of reviewers check for safe and convenient banking options, accessible customer service, fair wagering requirements for bonuses, mobile access, ease of registration and navigation, and of course selection and quality of games.



