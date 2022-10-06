If you are a crypto-savvy person, you probably have heard about the WhiteBIT crypto exchange, or maybe even used it for trading. WhiteBIT is the largest platform for crypto trading and investment, offering the full range of tools:

crypto staking;

margin trading;

leverage;

futures;

p2p;

spot markets;

DEX;

codes;

referral program.

The platform is expanding and making partnerships with large crypto companies and crypto startups.

WhiteBIT is a centralized platform focused on clients’ safety and user experience. 96% of client’s funds are stored offline on cold wallets. It leaves no chance for hackers to reach them. In addition, WhiteBIT offers its users to configure a two-factor authentication of several layers.

In autumn 2022, WhiteBIT issued its internal cryptocurrency – the WBT token. The first crypto to trade with in pairs was Tether. As of mid-September, the WBT to USDT rate is 5,706.

WhiteBIT Token Buy

The WBT token is connecting the WhiteBIT ecosystem with other products developed on a WhiteBIT basis. Other crypto platforms that partner with WhiteBIT, can also use WBT for their startups. The total number of issued WBT is 400 000 000. A part of them was sold on a private sale. They will be locked for 3 months and gradually unlocked during the next 5 months.

Token holders receive many benefits from holding WBT:

they receive discounts or zero fees on trades on the WhiteBIT exchange;

access to other products that are built or will be built with the use of the WBT token.

increased interest in the referral program.

To support the token’s value, the platform developers burn a part of the issued tokens weekly. The asset emission is limited. It is now only available on the WhiteBIT platform, but soon it will be listed on other large crypto exchanges. If you want to buy WBT, you can do it right on the WhiteBIT platform. For it, register an account and verify it. Then deposit your account and buy WBT. Up-to-date WBT price in dollars can be checked in the WBT USDT pair.