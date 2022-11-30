Factors To Consider When Finding Queen Elizabeth Stakes Tips

One of the biggest Group 1 races of the year, the Queen Elizabeth Stakes takes place on Day Two of the Championships, one week after the Doncaster Mile, which takes place on Day One. This race is one of the highlights of the NSW Autumn Carnival, where the best horses from all over the country and even internationally compete.

The race will take place on April 8th in 2023 at Randwick Racecourse. Think It Over won the race in 2022. Betting on the Queen Elizabeth Stakes requires consideration of many important factors. Have a look at the following information before you place your wagers on the Queen Elizabeth Stakes:

1• History

As the results of past Queen Elizabeth Stakes renewals have shown, previous runnings are an excellent guide for future renewals. Three years in a row, Winx dominated weight-for-age racing in Australia, winning this race in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The combined forces of William Haggas and Tom Marquand, combining Addeybb with Verry Elleegant, have proved too strong for any Chris Waller runners over the past two years. However, Think It Over proved too strong for its competitors in 2022, bringing home another victory.

2• Backing the Favourite

Definitely. The Queen Elizabeth Stakes have been won by favourites five times out of six. In all her wins, Winx has been odds-on, while Addeybb has been short in the past couple of years (2020 and 2021).

During the last 11 years, only three winners have started at double figure odds, including Think It Over in 2022, who won at odds of $34. It’s common for the favourite to win weight-for-age races because the best horse usually has the best chance of winning.

3• Formlines

There are several weight-for-age races that lead up to the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, including the George Ryder Stakes and the Ranvet Stakes. The George Ryder/ Queen Elizabeth double was won by Winx three times in a row, then Addeybb came through the Ranvet to win. Before entering the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Think It Over participated in the Australian Cup and Tancred Stakes, finishing 2nd and 4th, respectively.

4• Age

On the weight-for-age scale, good three-year-olds usually get an advantage, however Intergaze was the last three-year-old winner back in 1999, and only five three-year-olds have won this race so far. It is more important to be in the right class at this level than to be the right age.

5• Weight

Over centuries, weight-for-age has been proven to give superior gallopers an equal playing field. It will always be the best horse with the best form that wins.

6• Gender

Lucia Valentina won the Queen Elizabeth in 2016, then Winx won three consecutive races. Mares have taken four out of seven Queen Elizabeths in the last seven years. In weight-for-age competitions, each gender has an equal chance to win since it does not determine the winner based on the gender of the horse.

In Summary

It is clear that there are many other tips to be taken into consideration when looking for Queen Elizabeth Stakes tips, but in this short article it is not likely to be possible to include them all. Please let us know if we have missed any other important tips that should be included in our article.