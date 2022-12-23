Paris Berelc- Wiki, Net Worth, Home Address, and Dates in 2022

Paris Berelc, an American actress and model, has been cast as Molly in the Disney Channel Original Movie “Invisible Sister,” Alexa in the Netflix Original Series “Alexa & Katie,” and Jessie De La Cruz in the comedy streaming TV series “The Crew.” Phoebe is a comedian on the Nickelodeon show The Thundermans. Mehan in the horror comedy Hubie Halloween, Sofia in the online series WTH: Welcome to Howler, and Liz in the teen romantic comedy Tall Girl. Phoebe is a character in The Thundermans, a Nickelodeon comedy show.

Real Name Paris MaryJo Berelc Nick Name Paris Berelc Profession Actress Age 24 years old (As in 2022) Height 5’4”

1.63 m

163 cm Weight In Kilograms: 55 kg

In Pounds: 121 lbs. Relationship Jack Griffo (Ex-boyfriend) Children Not Available Parents Father: Joe Berelc

Mother: Maria Berelc Email Address parisBerelc@gmail.com Whatsapp Number Not Available Discord/Telegram Number Not Available Personal Website Not Available Facebook www.facebook.com/ParisMaryJoBerelc Instagram www.instagram.com/theparisBerelc Twitter www.twitter.com/parisBerelc LinkedIn Not Available TikTok www.tiktok.com/@parisBerelc Snapchat www.snapchat.com/add/theparisBerelc

Manager

So far, Paris Berelc has been represented by the US talent agency Osbrink Talent Agency, which is based in Burbank, California.

Relationship Status of Paris Berelc

There needs to be more specific information about how to get from Paris to Berelc. We may not know who she’s with right now or that she’s single. From the information about her past relationships, we were able to figure out that she was dating Jack Griffo in 2017.

Paris Berelc has dated –

Paris Berelc started dating the actor Aramis Knight in 2013. It was also said that they talked about the idea of moving in together at one point. Even so, they kept seeing each other up until 2015, when they finally decided to break up.

Eric Unger (2015)

After Paris and actor Eric Unger were seen getting close at Disney’s Gold and Silver Ball in November 2015, it was said that they were dating. Billy Unger put them together because he works at the same place as Paris in the TV show Lab Rats: Elite Force.

Jake Short (2016)

In 2016, there were rumors that the actor Jake Short and the actress Paris were in a relationship. They were caught on film giving each other passionate kisses. But even this romance didn’t last long. In May 2016, the two of them broke up.

Peyton Meyer (2016)

In September 2016, Paris was linked to actress Peyton Meyer by tabloids after she uploaded a picture of the two from an acting class they were both taking in Toronto. Both Paris and Peyton Meyer signed up for the same program. When fans saw the clip of the couple saying their vows on that show, they went crazy.

Jack Griffo (2016-2020)

After helping Paris’s family and friends plan a surprise birthday party for her, actor Jack Griffo was thought to be Paris’s boyfriend. In December 2016, not long after the party, these rumors started to spread. Jack led her into the party, and the way he held her waist as they walked together made it seem like they were more than just friends. In February 2017, Jack published a note that Paris had written for him to read when he returned from traveling abroad. This showed that they were dating. They made an absolute promise to each other in the summer of 2020.

Rhys Athayde (2020-Present)

Paris went public with her relationship with Rhys Athayde on Instagram in October 2020.

Racial and Ethnic Identity

Paris Berelc has French-Canadian, Slovenian, and German ancestry through her father and Filipino ancestry through her mother. The Philippines is where Paris Berelc’s mother was born.

Mostly Recognized For

The lead role in the science fiction TV show Lab Rats: Elite Force and the part of Skylar Storm in the Disney show Mighty Med.

The Very First TV Show

In 2004, Paris played Rebecca on the TV show Health Corner.

A Private Fitness Instructor

Paris works out regularly to keep her body in tip-top shape. She works out in the evening if she has a busy schedule during the day. Paris regularly works out at the gym and likes to compete in different fitness competitions. She has also taken part in a 50-day abs challenge. Each day of the challenge had a different set of ab exercises.

She thinks that her incredible body is primarily due to her years as a child doing gymnastics. Paris has also trained in martial arts on the sets of the movies she has been in to prepare for her roles. She also suggests picking up a hobby that keeps you moving and exercising daily.

How much money does Paris Berelc have in the bank?

Paris Berelc makes most of her money from modeling and acting in TV shows and full-length movies. The most recent investigation shows. It is thought that Paris Berelc is worth between $3 million and $5 million.

Year Net Worth Increase Rate 2022 $3 million 25% increase 2021 $2.4 million 26.32% increase 2020 $1.9 million 35.71% increase 2019 $1.4 million 40% increase 2018 $1 million N/A

Early years and Formative Years

In 1998, on December 29, Paris Berelc came into the world. She was born in Milwaukee, a US state of Wisconsin. She has three brothers and sisters who are younger than she is. Bless, Joelie, and Skye are the names of the three girls. Her father is Joe Berelc, and her mother is Maria Berelc. Both of her grandparents’ names are Berelc. There is a lot of exciting information about Paris Berelc. Paris started training as a gymnast when she was only six years old. In 2013, she chose to become an actress instead of continuing to train in gymnastics.

Professional Life

Berelc first showed an interest in dancing when she was four years old. After a year had passed, she also started doing gymnastics. Her success in various sports helped her get to where she wanted to be in her favorite sport, gymnastics. She got a strong foothold in the sport by going as fast as that. Along the way, she won several events and championships. She has reached level 10 of the gymnastics competition. Since she began competing, some of the best gymnasts in the country have learned to respect her.

But just as Berelc’s career as a gymnast was starting to take off, she became interested in acting and decided to do that instead of gymnastics. She was no longer the only person who was happy with less, so she decided to try her luck in the entertainment business. Paris took her first acting class at the Chicago Performing Arts Studio when she was 12. Two years later, her parents decided to move the whole family to Los Angeles so that she could work in the entertainment business.

In 2013, she decided to become an actress instead of a gymnast, so she stopped doing gymnastics. Berelc has been cast in several roles that put her on the same level as other skilled actors of her generation. This is because she has a lot of experience and has been very successful in her career. Berelc’s career is just starting, but she already has a few notable roles. She played Skylar Skye in “Amazing Med” and “Lab Rats: Eliot Force,” and she played Molly in the movie “Invisible Sister.”

Paris Berelc combines a lot of different ways

This teen sensation is one of a kind because Paris Berelc combines a lot of different ways to have fun into one easy package. Berelc has shown that she is interested in the things she has pursued and has grown into someone as good as gold. Berelc has been successful in all of these different fields, whether it’s gymnastics, modeling, or even acting. While Paris Berelc was changing into four, she started dancing.

After waiting another year, she finally decided to dedicate herself to gymnastics, which would ultimately determine her fate and her fortune. She became known as one of the best gymnasts in the country and went on to win several important competitions. Because of her unique and impressive performance, she has quickly become a hot topic in Hollywood.

After playing the massive destroyer “Skylar Hurricane” in the Disney XD show “Robust Med” and later in the “Lab Rats: Eliot Force” spin-off of the same franchise, Berelc became famous overnight. Even though she just started acting, Paris Berelc is already showing signs that she has what it takes to be a big movie star. At this point, there’s nothing Berelc can’t do.

Paris Berelc’s phone number

The person in charge does not have Paris Berelc’s phone number. Since she has a high-security clearance, she can do this. Most of the time, she does best with her followers. You can get in touch with her by e-mail and on several social networking sites. She never gave her fans on social media sites her personal phone number. But if you want to get in touch with us, you can call us at +1-888-373-7888.

The House’s address

Paris Berelc was born in the United States of America, and that is still where she lives. She lives with her family because her mother can’t go through the night without her. “Paris Berelc, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States” is the address of the House.

“Paris Berelc, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States” is the address of the House.

Some information on Paris Berelc

She started doing gymnastics when she was 5 years old and has competed in many championships and contests since then. She did well enough in gymnastics to get to level 10.

In 2014, she tried out for the role of Maya Hart on the comedy-drama show Girl Meets World. In the end, she was given the part. But in the future, Sabrina Carpenter got the part.

Ford Models found Paris Berelc as a possible model when she was nine.

Acting Studio Chicago was the first place she went to learn how to be an actress when she was 12.

She is the oldest and only girl in her family of four kids.

She was in the Amazon Original Series Alexa & Katie with Isabel May, Jolie Jenkins, Emery Kelly, Eddie Shin, Finn Carr, Tiffani Thiessen, and Jack Griffo from 2018 to 2020. Alexa, the character she played, wanted to be a basketball player but was sick with cancer. Isabel May was one of her co-stars.

In the 2021 season of the Netflix comedy series The Crew, she will play Jessie De La Cruz, a teenage race car driver that Catherine is considering hiring to replace Jake. Catherine is looking for someone to take Jake’s place.

Conclusion

Even though she is still young, Paris Berelc has earned much money and fame. If she can keep doing this for a long time, there is no doubt that she will do well in her career. Even though scandals have plagued her career, she has built a large fan base. She is followed by millions of people every day on a wide range of social networking sites.