Battery Tools VS Corded: Why Choose Cordless Equipment

Cordless power tools are becoming more and more popular as complete independence from electricity simplifies and accelerates any working process. All you need to take the workflow to the next level is to choose the right tool battery for your device.

Main Advantages of Power Tools with Batteries

Some reasons to choose cordless devices with a power tool battery:

Safety. When working with such tools, there is no risk of being struck by a current, which makes it possible to use it even for repairs in areas with high humidity.

Mobility. There is no need to search the network. It is perfect for work in locations without electricity.

Wide range of use. Cordless power tools are used in the construction industry to create new facilities or rebuild old ones.

How to Choose Batteries for Power Tools?

Nickel-cadmium (NiCd) — produced since 1947 and still in use, although they are banned in the EU due to the toxicity of cadmium. They are cheap, have a wide operating temperature range (from -50 to +40°C), high discharge currents, and a resource of about 1,000 charge-discharge cycles. The crowning advantage is the possibility of recharging at temperatures down to -10°C.

Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) — was created in the 1970s as an environmentally friendly alternative to NiCd. They have a higher specific capacity, practically no “memory effect,” and operating temperatures cover the range from -40 to +55 °C.

Lithium-ion (Li-Ion) — today’s best batteries for electric tools. They have been produced since 1991 and are significantly superior to other technologies in all respects. They have low specific gravity — batteries weighing from 100 to 500 g are used for power tools; increased capacity; minimum self-discharge — less than 3% per month; service life of more than 1000 cycles; fast recharge, etc.

