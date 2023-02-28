Popular volleyball championships

Currently, there is a wide range of highly entertaining volleyball competitions. Great wagers can be found, as well as a live volleyball score – India 1xBet offers all those features. There are many highly popular tournaments of this kind being played all over the world. Some of the most notable examples are:

Olympic volleyball;

the Volleyball World Cup for both male and female teams;

and various domestic tournaments.

Those competitions offer incredibly entertaining matches.

Volleyball in the Olympic Games

Volleyball is one of the most popular sports disciplines to feature in the Olympic Games. It was played for the first time in the Summer Olympics in the 1964 games celebrated in Tokyo. In that year, both the male and female variations of the sport were added.

In the case of men's volleyball, there have been plenty of teams who have been quite successful. For example, the teams representing the Soviet Union, the United States and Brazil have been the only ones to win gold medals more than once.

The Brazilians, Soviets and Americans have also won gold medals in female volleyball. Other countries that have also done so are Japan, Cuba and China.

The exciting World Cups

As is the case with many other sports, volleyball also has World Cups of its own for both male and female participants. These tournaments have reached incredible levels of popularity in the entire world.

The women’s competition was introduced in 1973, and saw the Soviet Union winning this first edition. Subsequent tournaments have been won by countries like China, Cuba and Italy.

On the other hand, the first edition of the men's volleyball World Cup was played for the first time in 1965. The Soviet Union were also the first champions of the tournament. There have been other teams that have been quite successful in this tournament, such as Brazil, Russia and the United States.