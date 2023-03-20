All about Grease Traps

How Do Grease Traps Work?

Eateries are among the top suspects in problems with local sewer systems. After all, cooking generates much waste, particularly liquid that goes down the drain. Waste buildup can cause serious sewerage problems that can be expensive to fix or reverse.

For instance, cooking waste buildup can clog neighbourhood water systems, creating problems for the local water treatment facilities, including restricted wastewater flow, blocked sewers and drainpipes, and foul odours.

Therefore, water companies are always on a heist to find the culprit. They quickly evaluate the amount of FOG (fats, oils, and grease) added to the drainage system. As such, you may want to take the necessary preventive measures to avoid hefty fines.

Grease traps can help eliminate the issue. Continue reading this piece to discover the purpose of grease traps.

What Is a Grease Trap?

Grease traps are plumbing devices used for centuries, from the Victorian times. Today, grease inceptors act as waste pipes or drain to prevent cooking waste, specifically grease, from passing into the local water systems.

Complete prevention is nearly impossible, even if your restaurant/ commercial kitchen follows the necessary practices for minimizing FOGs from entering the municipality sewer system. Enter grease traps that are specifically designed for this purpose.

Grease traps help trap fats, oils, and grease from passing into the sewer.

What Do Grease Traps Look Like?

Once installed, grease traps contain FOG materials and wastewater. But, you may wonder what the inceptor itself looks like. To answer your question, a grease trap generally comprises a main sewer and baffle wall.

A manhole cover typically protects the grease trap located near your facility. Grease traps are available in various sizes. Most small-sized grease inceptors connect to the individual sinks of commercial kitchens. Meanwhile, larger grease traps are critical for larger restaurants.

In other words, you will need to determine factors like space, production volume, and size to select a grease trap.

How Does a Grease Trap Work?

Simply put, grease traps or inceptors work by cooling the hot greasy water. These plumbing devices help separate waste layers in water.

Oil has significantly less dense than water, causing it to float atop. Typically, food debris and water remains at the bottom while the FOGs rise to the top. A grease trap will trap the FOGs before they enter the drain.

For effective grease trap use, the restaurant owners must empty the grease trap as soon as the sludge level hits the tank’s twenty-five per cent.

Frequently Asked Questions

Still, looking for more info? We have compiled a list of FAQs – Check them out.

Why Do You Need a Grease Trap?

Nearly all municipalities require commercial kitchens to install a grease trap/ inceptor. Therefore, using a grease trap is necessary to avoid threats from authorities to close down your business or hefty fines.

How Can You Maintain a Restaurant Grease Trap?

Like other equipment in commercial kitchens, grease traps require proper maintenance. Regular grease trap maintenance is necessary to avoid issues like backups and clogs. Professional draining and cleaning are ideal.