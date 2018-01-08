ANC celebrates 106th birthday

Johannesburg – The African National Congress (ANC), which is the oldest liberation movement on the continent, on Monday celebrated 106 years since its historic formation on January 8, 1912.

In a statement the ruling party said its birthday celebration was particularly important as it immediately follows the seminal 54th National Conference held in December 2017, under the theme “Remember Tambo: Towards unity, renewal and radical socio-economic transformation”.

“It also takes place, amongst others, in the year in which South Africa and the world will celebrate 100 years since the birth of the father of our nation and icon of our struggle, Isithwalandwe/Seaparankoe Comrade Nelson Mandela,” the statement said.

“Emboldened by the resolutions of the 54th National Conference and inspired by the life of Comrade Mandela and his generation, we mark this 106th anniversary of the founding of the ANC, cognizant that ours is to emulate Madiba’s legacy of selflessness, sacrifice and commitment to the unity of the organisation, the mass democratic movement and the people of South Africa.

“In celebrating the last 106 years of the African National Congress, we must never lose sight of the selfless sacrifices of thousands of people, many remain nameless and faceless who gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today.”

The ANC said it was now more than ever more united and determined to lead the struggle for a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous society.

“This will, however, only be achieved when we work together to address the persistent challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality,” the ANC said.

“In this regard we have identified four key priorities, being to place the economy on a better trajectory, deepen transformation and consolidate the gains of democracy, relentlessly fight corruption in all its forms and build unity within the ANC and the country as a whole.”

Guided by the Freedom Charter’s call that “the people shall share in the country’s wealth”, the ANC said it “shall as urgently as possible”, bring together, government, the labour movement, business and communities in a social pact to accelerate economic growth and create jobs.

The ANC said it has also adopted a radical programme to fast track land redistribution by creating the legislative framework to pursue expropriation of land without compensation.

The party said more details on these and other programmes will be contained in the January 8 Statement to be delivered by the newly elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the birthday celebrations to be held at the ABSA Stadium, East London, on Saturday.

Ramaphosa is also SA deputy president.-ANA