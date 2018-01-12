Mnangagwa to pay Angolan President courtesy call today

Charity Ruzvidzo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa continues with his regional diplomatic charm engagement by visiting Angola to exchange notes with his counterpart President Jao Lourenco today.

President Mnangagwa last month visited South African President Jacob Zuma.

Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, said the courtesy calls are a requisite for a newly appointed President.

He said the Zimbabwean leader is scheduled to visit Namibia on Monday, then Zambia and Botswana.

President Mnangagwa has highlighted the vast business opportunities that have been availed by the new political dispensation saying the country is ready to work together with other nations to foster social, economic and political development.

Zimbabwe and Angola share cordial relations and both countries are intend on enhancing trade and business linkages between the two countries.

The two countries’ defence forces also have strong relations which date back to the time of the liberation struggle.

Angola is Africa’s leading oil producer.

President Lourenco was inaugurated into office last September, taking over from Jose Eduardo do Santos who ruled for 38 years.

A former defence minister, Lourenco once served as governor in several provinces of Angola and between 1992 and 1997 he was responsible for propaganda in the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA)’s Politburo.

Since assuming the Presidency, Lourenco has moved in to change things including fighting against corruption.

He recently embarked on a fight against corruption which saw former President’s children, Isabel fired as head of Angola’s state oil company, Sonangol, and Jose Filomeno sacked as head of the country’s sovereign wealth fund.