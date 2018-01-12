Naybet, Kidiaba, Chedli named ambassadors

Three legends, Nourredine Naybet (Morocco), Robert Kidiaba (DR Congo) and Adel Chedli (Tunisia) have been appointed ambassadors for the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Morocco 2018.

The three were named in recognition of their contribution and impact towards the game in their various capacities, and will conduct ambassadorial duties during the tournament.

Naybet is a fans favourite in his native Morocco. He was born in Casablanca, where he enjoyed a successful spell, particularly the 1992 CAF Champions League before leaving for Europe.

In a 16-year playing career, he donned the colours of Atlas Lions a staggering 115 times.

Winner of the first edition of the CHAN in 2009 with DR Congo, Kidiaba earned global status with Lubumbashi-based club, TP Mazembe, where he has won virtually every title at both domestic and continental levels. He is famous for his signature “bum dance” goal celebration.

On 25 February 2011 in Omdurman, Sudan, Chedli made history by becoming the first and only player to win both Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and CHAN titles. A member of the victorious Tunisian 2004 AFCON winning squad, he won the CHAN at the age of 35 as Tunisia beat Angola 3-0 in the 2011 final. – CAF