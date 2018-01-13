ED explains regional tour

Jan 13, 2018
104 Views

Lovemore Ranga Mataire in Gweru
President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he has embarked on a regional tour to appraise leaders of the new dispensation in Zimbabwe and assure them that the safety and care of the founding president Robert Mugabe was guaranteed.
Addressing traditional leaders gathered at the ZANU-PF Midlands Convention Centre in Gweru, President Mnangagwa said he recently met Angolan President Jao Lourenco on Friday to brief him of developments in Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa said he was scheduled to visit Namibia, Mozambique and Botswana later this month. He said his visit to Botswana would be a State visit.
He said he had prioritised visiting Angola because President Lourenco was the current chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.
Mnangagwa said prior to visiting Angola, he had also paid a courtesy call on South African President Jacob Zuma who is the current SADC chairperson.

