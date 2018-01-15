Chiefs throw weight behind Pres Mnangagwa govt

Gweru – Zimbabwe’s traditional leaders on Saturday threw their weight behind the country’s new government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying the administration had the blessings of the generality of the people.

The new government came into office in dramatic circumstances after a military intervention in government affairs that triggered a series of events that culminated in the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe in November last year.

Dubbed Operation Restore Legacy, the intervention was according to the military aimed at removing “criminal” elements that surrounded President Mugabe.

Speaking at the first interface between President Mnangagwa and the chiefs, Chiefs Council president, Fortune Charumbira told the gathering that traditional leaders were fully supportive of the new administration.

“We welcome you as the President, and have accepted all that you have done so far and we want you to work knowing that we have accepted your leadership and are behind you,” Chief Charumbira said.

He said the traditional leaders had also been involved in the Operation Restore Legacy through direct engagement with the army as it carried out the intervention.

Chief Charumbira said traditional leaders would continue to work with the government as well as ruling party to push forward development programmes.

“Some might say last year you were working with President Mugabe and are now supporting President Mnangagwa but we say we work with the person that Zanu PF as the ruling party has given us,” he said.

Presenting chiefs concerns to the President, Chief Charumbira said the new administration must restore the dignity of traditional leaders by improving their welfare and restoring some of their powers to deal with a variety of issues.

“We deal with so many court cases more than the Magistrates, High Court and Supreme Court combined but we are not paid at all, even our assistants are not paid,” he said.

Representatives of chiefs from the country’s eight rural provinces also gave President Mnangagwa a long list of challenges they want addressed.

Among issues raised included provision of cars for chiefs, addressing the current cash crisis which was also hitting on rural communities, rehabilitation of infrastructure such as roads and bridges, as well as creating employment for youths.

The chiefs also called on government to address conflicts they were encountering in the administration of justice as customary laws at times clashed with general laws.

New Ziana