President prepares for WEF meeting

Charity Ruzvidzo and Kuda Bwititi

Zimbabwe is open for business and the country will use its presence at next week’s World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, Switzerland, to “dispel the notion that it is an island”, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing a meeting convened by captains of industry in Harare on Thursday to prepare for the WEF meeting, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe has abundant opportunities, which it will market to attract investment at the Davos forum.

“Zimbabwe is a member of the global community and we cannot go it alone. This is why we are going to Davos. We want to dispel the perception that we are an island, an isolated island.

“We are saying to the world that we are part of you, we are part of the world community. These are the opportunities that we have in our country, look at them, look at the menu and come and invest in our country. This is the message that we are going to give, we are open for business. Those who want to do business, Zimbabwe is one destination where you can do business comfortably. That is the message that we are carrying

“We will therefore take definitive steps to reengage with nations that have had differences with us in the past.”

President Mnangagwa said he would welcome investment and engagement from states that have been hostile to Harare.

“Zimbabwe is open to new international relations, even with those who have been hostile to us before. We must collectively find solutions to our problems and work together for the betterment of the country. It doesn’t matter which nationality you are from but what matters are the policies in place to make business and or investment viable for all.”

During the meeting, President Mnangagwa also launched the Investment Guidelines and Opportunities in Zimbabwe handbook, which sets out the fundamental procedures that guide investment in the country.

The WEF meeting in Davos will be President Mnangagwa first visit outside Africa and his maiden attendance at a global summit, after he was inaugurated as Zimbabwe Head of State on 24 November last year.