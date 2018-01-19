Address the politics of s***hole countries

By now the whole world knows about controversial United States President Donald Trump’s distasteful and racist comments about what he called s***hole countries, when discussing immigration with members of his administration.

Trump was allegedly making reference to African countries, Haiti and El Salvador. The US President has for long advocated his racist agenda to make America great again. Trump has been convinced that non-whites are the cause of America’s problems, while forgetting that whites too are immigrants in America. He should not even have a say in how that country is run since he is in fact a third generation immigrant.

But today we are not going to discuss Trump but Africa. After all the world has made it clear that no one supports him. Even Americans are embarrassed of their own President. Such a shame!

But today we would like to challenge the African continent, more so southern Africa because Botswana was the first country to air her disgust regarding Trump’s comments.

Now that the dust has settled and everyone aired their complaints and made it clear that they are unhappy, what is the next step? Clearly from where many ordinary Africans are sitting, things cannot go back to normal and we pretend nothing ever happened. How can an entire continent and race be insulted and our leaders let it go?

We are calling for Africa, the AU, SADC and the world to take action against America and its president. Africans can no longer continue to be insulted and disrespected by the very people who are causing her demise and we take it lying down.

If ever Africa needed a reason to stand up for itself, this is it. Drastic action needs to be taken so that the likes of Trump feel Africa’s wrath. Failure to do something will only act to further perpetuate the nation that Africa can never stand on its own and its nations can never stand in unison.

Our call is for Africa to stand together and take Trump on. For too long our leaders have been laughed at by Western leaders for sacrificing their nations’ wealth and well-being for their own comfort and riches. Trump might have said it or it got out but that does not mean the developed countries and their leaders do not treat Africa with disrespect. Former British Prime Minister David Cameron also made headlines for allegedly calling Nigeria a “fantastically corrupt” country.

But how then do we as Africans demand respect from these countries and their leaders if we have relegated ourselves to the indignity of being their beggars? How can they treat us as equals while we depend on their hand-outs?

How can the world take us seriously if our own people are convinced that living a life of squalor and humiliation in the West is better than being home and taking a chance with life by attempting to cross deadly seas? Yet Africa is the richest continent, when it comes to natural resources. Even in 2018, when mountains and mountains of books have detailed what is keeping Africa behind, nothing is changing for the African citizens.

Even when European and Western countries have also instituted laws which prevent their citizens from corrupting African government officials, lights continue to be off, hospitals continue to have no medicines and schools without textbooks. This is a clear indication that we need to start closing Africa off from the rest of the world and creating African solutions to African problems lest we will continue to be called s***holes 90 years from today.