Zambia‘s farming block programme attract interests

Jeff Kapembwa

Lusaka – Zambia’s quest to diversify from traditional copper mining to other sectors to bolster economic growth has inched closer to reality with authorities marketing over one million hectares of land to be utilised as farming blocks, as a yardstick to attract direct foreign investment.

Recently, India provided financial assistance to Zambia to mechanise the sector and make it available for farming blocks that will steer the country into economic growth with several foreign farmers showing interest.

Last year, over 27 commercial farmers from South Africa visited Zambia to study the prospects of venturing into farming. Zambia has vast tracts of land lying idle in various districts.

Agriculture minister, Dora Siliya Siliya, last week disclosed that the idea behind the farming blocks was to create new agricultural settlements in which agribusiness consisting of value addition, processing, packaging, exports and other logistics will emerge as Zambia seeks to reinvigorate the economy.

Siliya said during the 10th Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) in Germany that farming blocks will also lead to investment in infrastructure that support agriculture such as roads, new housing, schools, energy, and health facilities.

“This is the product we have come to sell here.

“And attending international conferences such as the GFFA provides us with an opportunity to tell the world that we are ready and open for business in the agricultural sector,” she said in a statement issued to media by the Zambian Embassy in Berlin.

Recently, agriculture permanent secretary, Julius Shawa, stated that Zambia’s plans to diversify the economy were progressing well boosted by India’s contribution of US$40 million towards developing the sector through mechanised farming methods.

“We have received US$40 million from India to assist us mechanise the agriculture sector under the Farm Block Investment Development Programme,” Shawa stated.

“Our ambition is to develop the sector and so far we have set aside various hectares of land in various parts of the country under farming blocks to encourage diversification into agriculture following increasing demand from our people as well as foreigners.”

Several investors from South Africa and Saudi Arabia among have shown interest to take up the Zambian offer. Some foreign investors have already secured over 15,000 hectares of land in Mpongwe in Northern Zambia.

Others are still formalizing land ownership documentation either on 99-year lease or as joint ventures with Zambians as the country seeks to retain its reputation earned in recent years as one of Africa’s emerging bread baskets, added Shawa in what he described as a “Green Revolution” for the country.

The diversification from traditional copper has been prompted by the fall in the value of the red metal, copper, following decreased interest from major consumers, China, among others, prompting Zambia to look “outside the box for possible winning opportunities”.

Recently, Zambia opened up 100,000 hectares of land in Nansanga in Serenje in central part of the country while other open pieces of land are up for grabs.

Recently, South Africa, Africa’s biggest economy that has one of the most developed agricultural sectors on the continent and its farmers, have indicated that they are looking to expand into other countries. According to that country’s farmers group, Agri SA, many African countries have been luring South African farmers to invest in those nations.

Namibia has in recent years become the 22nd country to invite Agri SA to establish irrigation farms along the banks of the Orange and Kunene rivers, according to Agri SA deputy president, Theo de Jager.

Of late, Gabon made a presentation to Agri SA’s Africa committee, while the contracts between South African farmers and the Republic of Congo should be finalised soon.

According to Agri SA, more than 1,000 South African farmers are already producing crops in Mozambique, Botswana, Malawi, Zambia and Kenya. South African farmers have received new land offers to grow crops across Africa, bringing the total number of countries offering farming opportunities to 22, the farmers’ group said on Friday.

South African farmers have in the recent past also received land offers from countries like Uganda, Angola and Libya.

But lack of bilateral agreements between South Africa and some of the countries had discouraged farmers from investing in certain places.