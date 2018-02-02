Namibia’s search for national song nears conclusion

Annines Angula

Windhoek – The My Namibia Song competition to create a national song to complement the national anthem is nearing conclusion after five compositors were shortlisted for the final stage on Monday.

Namibia is searching for a celebratory song that will arouse feelings of patriotism, national pride and unity among the citizens. The song competition that was launched on 10 August and closed on 11 September last year, was open to all Namibian citizens.

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is coordinating the competition together with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture.

The ICT minister, Tjekero Tweya, who officially launched the short-listed songs on Monday commended Namibians for participating in the competition in large numbers.

“The competition has been out for one month and within that same month, we have received 141 songs from the 121 constituencies in all the 14 regions. We would like to thank all those that submitted their songs for the competition and to encourage them not to lose hope because out of those five songs, there will be only one winner,” Tweya said.

The media, during the briefing at Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) head office, had a chance to listen to the top five songs. The winning composition will be selected through a public voting process.

Byson Ngondo, a member of the steering committee for the My Namibia Song competition, explained that the public will contribute 50 percent of voting, with the other half decided by a panel of judges.

Tweya further urged Namibians to take part in the voting process “in order to have that one national song”. He noted that the finalist songs will be aired on all NBC TV and its radio stations in all the national languages in order to reach all the citizens.

Each song is allocated unique short code: MN (My Namibia) followed by a number ranging from 1 to 5. The public will SMS by texting the favourite songs to 33033. The SMS will cost R3. The competition closes on 28 February 2018.

NBC acting director general Vezenga Kauraisa said the national broadcaster is fully committed to the project that aims to produce “a celebratory song about Namibia. We will continue to be associated with the national project that has a potential to create national debate on issues of patriotism and national pride”.

The songs are allocated slots on NBC TV at 17:30 on Wednesdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays as well as 19:00 on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays the public can tune in at 21:00.

The composer of the winning song will walk away with R50,000 and will benefit from royalties.