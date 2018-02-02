Zesco still not making money despite massive tariffs hike

Jeff Kapembwa

Lusaka – Zambia’s power utility, Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (Zesco), says despite the revision of power tariffs to 75 percent for commercial consumers, the company is not making profits and is unable to remit dividends to the government, but hopes the Cost of Service Study would help revitalise its operations.

Last year, Zambia increased power tariffs by 75 percent. Mining companies were asked to revise tariffs to US$0.94 cents per kilowatt hour from US$0.63 cents a kilowatt hour.

But despite positive response from consumers, chiefly manufacturers and other industrial energy users, Zesco’s revenue “is not enough to make the company declare dividends”, said the power utility managing director, Victor Mundende.

Mundende, who at the time of the review argued that the decision was to make the company the power hub of the Southern African region by the year 2020, said the reason for not being profitable as a power provider was because of the low tariffs still applicable in Zambia.

While appearing before the Parliamentary Accounts Committee in Lusaka last week, Mundende argued that tariffs were not enough to make the company viable and that there was not enough income to be spent on rehabilitating infrastructure and improving electricity supply.

It is unfortunate that between 1979 and 2012, he contended, there was no investment in power generation and distribution despite the continued increase in population, which raised demand for electricity.

“The upward adjustment of the tariffs means that our income will improve and we will be able to implement our ambitious projects,” he said.

While it produces power at a high cost, it sells its product at a low price to customers, thereby affecting its revenue base and is unable to remit dividends to government as expected annually, Mundende said.

He claims that Zesco could only be able to generate enough power if the Cost of Service Study (COS), currently underway was completed.

In April 2017, Energy Minister, David Mabumba, launched the electricity COS to serve as a guide in the setting of electrify tariffs based on empirical evidence of the cost of generating, transmitting and distribution.

The study would be undertaken by the Economic Consulting Associates of the United Kingdom in partnership with a local company, Utilink Zambia. The study is funded by the African Development Bank and is expected to be completed within 12 months.

“We are almost there; it should be ready soon,” he said, about the study without giving a timeframe.

But the Zambian Chamber of Mines argues that the basis for Zesco to increase power tariffs is not justified.

Its president, Nathan Chishimba argues that the constant review of power tariffs affects the profitability on their projects and is a risk on the security of tenure on their investments.

The lobby group has since 1943, sought government’s intervention to expedite the completion of the COS and enable all players to know why, what and how they should pay for services, equal to the value.

Chishimba reiterated that the chamber’s willingness to cooperate and never to shield away from the reality of cost-reflective tariffs.

“We are businesspeople, after all, and costs are something we deal with every single day at our mines. We are fully committed to tariffs that reflect the cost of providing electricity in an efficient, transparent, and internationally competitive manner,” he said.

CUTS International Zambia country manager, Chenai Makumba, supports the argument over COS adding that more needs to be done to streamline the energy sector now, next year and the future.

While the tariff review injected a new lease of life in the energy sector with government ensuring a life line tariff of 200 units, Small and medium entrepreneurs were the victims as it added to the costs.

It urges government to this year conclude the COS, as it will ensure consumers are aware of the true cost of producing electricity and they do not subsidize inefficiencies of Zesco.

“In light of the findings of the study, it is likely that we will see another change in the cost of electricity this year.

“We hope that the change of electricity tariffs will be across and inclusive of all sectors, particularly the mining sector,” Makumba said in a statement.