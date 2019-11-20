Pochettino Fired Tottenham, where are you going?





LONDON – Mauricio Pochettino was fired by Tottenham Hotspur management on Wednesday (11/20/2019) early morning hrs. The Argentine passport coach was fired, although he is still under contract with Tottenham Hotspur until 30 June 2023.

Even so, Pochettino did not need to be afraid for long periods of unemployment. Because, there are a number of top European clubs who are interested in the 47-year coach. At the moment, there are two clubs that have the potential to be handled by Pochettino. The two clubs in question are Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

After firing Niko Kovac, Die Roten’s management – nicknamed Bayern – has not yet appointed a permanent coach. At present, the seat of the Bayern coach is handled by Kovac’s previous assistant, Hans-Dieter Flick. Therefore, since Bayern are handled by the interim coach, they can at any time change the position of Dieter Flick, and replace it with Pochettino.

Besides Bayern, there is also Arsenal. The Gunners – Arsenal nickname – in poor performance, which in the last five matches in all competitions, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his friends have never won.

If Arsenal fail to win again at home to Southampton this weekend, it is quite possible Unai Emery will be bounced from his position as coach. At that moment, the name Pochettino could enter to replace Emery.

Meanwhile, who will replace Pochettino at Tottenham? The name Jose Mourinho is the most widely reported. Reportedly, Mourinho has been willing to handle Tottenham. At the latest, Mourinho will be announced as Tottenham’s new coach on Thursday 21 November 2019.

Pochettino Fired, Redknapp Blames Tottenham Players

Shocking news came from Tottenham Hotspur when the club decided to fire Mauricio Pochettino from his position as manager. According to the former Tottenham Manager, Harry Redknapp, Pochettino’s dismissal could not be separated from the actions of the players of The Lilywhites.

Redknapp actually rated Pochettino an extraordinary player. How not, the article is Pochettino able to juggle Tottenham from a mediocre team to appear in the 2018-2019 Champions League final. Unfortunately, Tottenham’s brilliant score did not continue into the 2019-2020 season.

Like experiencing an anticlimax, Tottenham actually appear memble this season. Of the 12 matches that have been played in the Premier League stage, they are only able to pick three wins. Conditions that make Tottenham occupy 14th place standings with 14 points. According to Redknapp, if Tottenham players could perform better, Pochettino would not be fired.

“When people talk about the players there, everyone loves him. If they really love him, maybe they should start playing a little better, “Redknapp said, quoting Sportsmole, Wednesday (11/20/2019).

“In the end, they got it, the results were not good enough. They didn’t perform well enough, that’s why he (Pochettino) lost his job. That’s what got you fired as a football manager,” he continued.

“They have one Champions League final, and if you look back on the journey, really, everything goes according to their wishes. But they haven’t won a trophy in five or six years with an extraordinary player, full of international players,” said Redknapp.