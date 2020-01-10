5 Facts About Africa’s Richest Man, Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote who is the richest man from the African continent apparently bought a village car made in Indonesia namely, the Rural Multipurpose Mechanical Equipment (AMMDes) of 10,000 units from Indonesia.

Through the Dangote Group, the man who according to Forbes has a fortune of 8.9 billion US dollars is planning to import 10,000 units of village cars made in Indonesia to be marketed in his home country, Nigeria.

For those who are curious, consider the 5 facts of dancing Aliko Dangote as follows.

1. Born into a family of merchants

Aliko Dangote, who comes from the Hausa ethnic group in Nigeria, was apparently raised by his grandparents.

Aliko’s ancestors turned out to be well-known as prosperous caravan merchants under British colonial rule. While his grandfather, Alhaji Sanusi Dantata, a famous commodity trader in West Africa, inspired the business spirit of Aliko.

2. Learn to trade from childhood

Since childhood, Aliko Dangote himself has been interested in the business world. As a child he loved buying a number of sweets and reselling them to make a profit.

Aliko also successfully completed her studies in the Department of Study and Business Administration at Al-Azhar University, Cairo, Egypt.

3. Start a business by borrowing money

After completing his studies Aliko in 1977 started his business by being given a loan by his uncle as capital.

Aliko himself was first involved in the world of commodities and cement. In 1981 the company was so successful that the business was prosperous and founded the Dangote Group, which has now penetrated the world of food, including pasta, sugar, salt, and wheat to the manufacturing industry.

4. Has been the President of the Nigeria Stock Exchange

Aliko’s success in business was apparently not limited to the business world, but his business acumen was also considered in terms of leadership.

On June 19, 2012, Aliko himself served as president of the Nigeria Stock Exchange. In 2013 he became director of the Corporate Board in Africa.

5. Care for Ebola

In 2014 he made a donation of around 1 million US dollars to help stop the spread of the deadly Ebola virus in West Africa.

In 2016 he partnered with Microsoft founder Bill Gates to address the problem of malnutrition, in 11 million children in northern Nigeria.

