Running and Cycling, Which Is More You Love?

Running and cycling are two of the most popular sports among people in the world. Both of these sports are easy to do and do not require special skills.

Running and cycling can be done anytime, around your area of ​​residence. Both of these sports are also suitable to be done alone, or with friends, partners or family.

However, you are often confused, which is better between running or biking. Therefore, you need to refer to reviews of running and cycling from various aspects.

In terms of benefits in burning calories

Running and cycling are certainly beneficial for burning calories. However, which one can burn more calories?

The answer is run. Running can burn about 500-800 calories per hour. While cycling only burns 350-650 calories per hour.

In terms of cost

In terms of cost, running and bicycles actually do not require a large fee. For running and bicycle sports, you don’t need to pay money because it can be done anywhere and anytime.

However, for running you need comfortable shoes. As for cycling, you certainly just need a bike that suits your needs. However, there are also several types of bikes that are fairly expensive.

In terms of its effect on health

Running and cycling are two types of exercise that provide health benefits. Running can help build bone density and protect against osteoporosis.

In addition, running is also good for foot health, especially calves and hamstrings. Meanwhile, cycling is good for forming and tightening the thighs, quadriceps, calf muscles and pelvic area.

