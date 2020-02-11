Play Sugarhouse Online Casino Promo Code

Sugarhouse online casino was established in the month of September 2016 with the partnership of Golden Nugget Casino and Betfair Casino. The casino was not a big hit initially. But gradually, the casino was ranked to the number third in the NJ state among all the competitors. The casino runs under the license of Golden Nugget casino. Although the Sugar Online Casino operates under the Rush Street Interactive NJ, which is also established in Philadelphia.

Sugarhouse entered the market with saturated competition. But with the attractive games’ platform, media and games library, practical promo codes and bonuses, and secure partnership with the brand name Golden Nugget. Sugarhouse online casino has an online sportsbook and online games app.

Benefits of Sugarhouse Online Casino

First-time match-up deposit up to $250

Beneficial and practical customer loyalty program

There are offers on games for PC and mobile app

User-friendly and navigational mobile apps for mobile and iOS

Sugarhouse Online Casino Welcome Offer and Promo Codes

The casino offers a 100% match up bonus up to $250 for the new players signing up and depositing in the state of NJ. The promo code for using the welcome bonus is “PLAYNJ”

How does Bonus Code work?

When a new player registers with the Sugarhouse online casino website, he gets 14 days to make a wager. The wagering requirement is 1x, which is very practical. Once you have the eligibility, you get the bonus match up in your account. You can use the cash and withdraw the same against your winnings.

The casino also offers a bonus bank. Where you can deposit the bonus money at times of need, the deposit can be used in the circumstances when you need money for betting, or you run out of immediate deposit in the account. Use the bonus bank for storing all your bonus money from the store. The player has 30 days to make use of the bonus money from the casino. However, if you are not planning to withdraw it or use it for gambling, you can deposit the same to the bonus bank.

New Games at Sugarhouse Online Casino