What to do After a Stressful Day

During a stressful week of work, school, and caring for the home, it can feel like there is no end to the things that you need to get done. However, if you are always struggling to keep up with daily tasks, it’s easy to get stressed out. Learning how to unwind after a busy day is key to having a sustainable and enjoyable lifestyle.

Using CBD Oil after a Stressful Day

The benefits of using CBD oil for stress relief have only recently caught on. CBD is an oil derived from the cannabis plant. It is a cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant. You will find cannabinoids in the flowers and leaves of the cannabis plant. They are extracted from the leaves and then separated.

CBD oil has no color and develops a crystalline structure when it is stored at room temperature. CBD oils can be derived from hemp plants and marijuana plants. However, when CBD is derived from marijuana plants, it is more potent and has a stronger effect than hemp. CBD oils have been shown to reduce anxiety, reduce stress, and cause pain relief.

Will CBD Oil Make Me High?

This is one of the most common questions that people ask about this product. The most commonly known cannabinoid is called tetrahydrocannabinol. It is better known by its abbreviation THC.

THC is the part of the cannabis plant that leads to that mind-altering feeling. CBD is non-psychoactive. THC and CBD will bind with receptors in your brain. THC cannot bind directly with those receptors, but CBD can. Therefore, when you use CBD, there is no mental cloudiness or slowness. Also, because the CBD can interact with your brain receptors, it may take longer for you to notice the effects.

When CBD oil kicks in, you will start to feel relaxation throughout your body. The stress that you have accumulated throughout the day or the week will melt away.

Why Does CBD Work for Stress?

When you are under constant stress, your physical, mental, and emotional health is impacted. CBD oil has been shown to naturally remove some daily stress that prevents you from living life to the full. There are several studies that show how effective CBD has been on individuals who have PTSD and other forms of trauma and panic disorders.

CBD oil can work well for stress and anxiety. To get the most out of these oil treatments, it’s best for you to be able to differentiate between stress and anxiety. Stress is how your body reacts when it faces a threatening situation. Anxiety is the way your body reacts to stress.

Is CBD Oil Legal in the United States?

Although CBD oil does not have the intoxicating properties of THC, it is still derived from the cannabis plant, which puts it in a legal gray area for many people. In 2018, they passed the Farm Bill that legalized the cultivation and transport of products containing or derived from cannabis on a federal level. The stipulation was that the product should have less than 0.3 percent THC. That being said, the state has the final say in determining whether cannabis derived products can be legally grown and purchased. Idaho, South Dakota, and Nebraska have laws prohibiting the purchasing and selling of these products.

Other Ways to Relax

Besides using CBD oil for stress, there are other stress relieving techniques you may want to include in your daily routine. Exercise is one of the most important things a person can do to fight stress. Exercise builds your confidence, improves your sleep, and lowers your body’s stress hormones.

Reducing your caffeine intake can remove the jittery or anxious feeling you have. Another option is to write things down. When you record what you are stressed about and what you are grateful for, you may find that your anxiety levels diminish.

Stress and anxiety can negatively affect life, but there are many simple ways to reduce the pressure you feel. When you control your stress as opposed to allowing your stress to control you, you can enjoy a more fulfilling and satisfying life without anxiety and worry.