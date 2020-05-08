Top 5 Best Data Recovery Software for Windows – Reviews

Imagine when you delete unwanted files in your computer to free up some disk space, but then ending up deleting some relevant data? That would be the most painful and worst day in your life ever. You may be stuck and pondering on what to do next to get the files back.

Well, if you are looking for data recovery software, don’t worry. I’ve compiled the best data recovery software for Windows for you to choose. And you don’t need an IT guru to use this software. They’re pretty straightforward and easy. Check them out below:

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard

EaseUS is our top pick software available in the market. It provides robust and reliable services, and their products stand out of the crowd. Thus EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard became the best software for Windows.

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard scans so quickly and provides detailed scanning results. Not only that, but it’s also user-friendly in such that you can easily use it even if you’re a novice in tech things. Additionally, it has an affordable premium version that comes with beautiful features. But if you want to recover lost files that are less than 2GB, you can simply use the free version of this software.

Stellar Data Recovery

Whether you’ve Windows 10/8, Windows Vista, or Windows XP, Stellar Data Recovery is the answer. It’s an advanced software that carries out a data recovery process simply and excellently. Therefore it has gained trust globally, and it’s still attracting users by its ability to produce the results that are more than expected.

If you’ve mistakenly formatted your drive, Stella Data Recovery Professional for Windows can be of help. You simply use the demo version. To perform the scan, just select the “Can’t find drive” option.

Recuva

Recuva software recovers any lost documents in Windows. Be it pictures, videos, audios, emails and so forth. What you need to do is to download Recuva. Afterwards, you launch the program on 32 or 64 bit depending on your PC. Then you continue with the recovery process.

The significant aspect about this software is that you can also recover deleted files from memory cards, hard disk drives, USB flash drives, and any rewritable media you have. But that doesn’t mean it’s capable of scanning a phone’s internal storage. It only retrieves memory cards you use on your phone, and that is if the files were stored on that memory card.

Disk Drill

Disk Drill is a prominent software out there. If you are a photographer, this software is for you because it supports digital cameras. Most people usually rely on other backup options, but unfortunately, they always fail to recover lost information. But with Disk Drill you mustn’t worry about data loss in your photographing career.

Indeed Disk Drill data recovery software is the drill. It provides an unlimited amount of data to recover. Its advanced feature supports multiple file systems. As a competitive tool, it works both on Mac and Windows computers.

Ontrack EasyRecovery

Ontrack EasyRecovery is a useful data recovery software. It is developed for both Windows and Mac OS. Apart from that, this tool offers a comprehensive data recovery. And that’s the DIY solution that can help you to data on a variety of devices.

Top pick: EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard

This software is preferable because it’s fast and efficient. It’s able to recover all lost files after formatting your drive or deleting a partition. Apart from that, it’s premium version has a self-explanatory interface that isn’t cluttered. There’s a lot of positive aspects of this software, that’s who it’s the best of all.

To wrap up

Well, after going through this post, you won’t be worried anymore about recovering your lost data. And then you’ll get 100% recovery results when using one of this software. You don’t need to be an IT expert or to call a technician to solve this puzzle. All these data recovery software can cut the dilemma short.

The good part is that you can also perform the scan with a demo version of this software. So you mustn’t worry about paying a dime for trying out this software. But then when you get satisfied after trying out one tool among these, it’s better to opt for the premium version for more advanced features.