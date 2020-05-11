What Are The Requirements For CISSP Certification

Cyberthreats, ransomware, data breach, cybercrime, hackers; Hold on. What are these terms? Yes! You have read it in newspapers and heard it on news channels and other media. They have become so common part of the news that the common people also know these terms. Today, cybersecurity has become the biggest challenge that every company is facing, with the development and access to technology worldwide.

The data breaches have affected many companies causing huge losses that are very difficult to recover. The data breaches that happened with Facebook, Yahoo, Marriott, Microsoft, and many other companies have affected billions of records.

The ever increasing cyber crimes have increased the demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals. There is a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals; though numbers vary with sources, it can be said that North America lacked 50,000 information security professionals as of 2018 and the global shortfall may go up to 4 million by 2021.

There are many positions in the cybersecurity field, depending upon the type of industry and other factors. One certification that companies look for while hiring cybersecurity professionals is CISSP or Certified Information System Security Professional.

Let us read about the CISSP Certification, prerequisites of CISSP and how to become certified.

What is CISSP?

CISSP or Certified Information Systems Security Professional certification is offered by (ISC)2 or International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium. When you browse through the official website of (ISC)2, you find the CISSP tagline that says it is “the world’s premier cybersecurity certification.”

According to (ISC)2, the CISSP certification proves that you have all the skills required to effectively design, implement and control a best of a kind cybersecurity program.

Earning a CISSP Certification proves that you have the expertise and can become a member of (ISC)2, eventually unlocking a wide array of exclusive resources, peer-to-peer networking opportunities, and the available educational tools.

You get an opportunity to prove your skills in security hacks, advance your career and gain access to the support of a community of cybersecurity experts to guide you throughout your career.

The CISSP Certification exam is available in 8 languages at 882 locations in 114 countries. Moreover, this certification meets ISO/IEC Standard 17024.

Now, let us go through the steps you need to follow in order to earn the CISSP Certification.

CISSP Exam Prerequisites

To earn the CISSP Certification, you must have a minimum of five years of work experience in two or more of the eight domains of the Common Body of Knowledge or CBK.

It is listed above that your work experience should fall into two or more of the eight domains of CBK. So, let us see what those eight domains are.

Domain 1: Security and Risk Management

Domain 2: Asset Security

Domain 3: Security Architecture and Engineering

Domain 4: Communication and Network Security

Domain 5: Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Domain 6: Security Assessment and Testing

Domain 7: Security Operations

Domain 8: Software Development Security

One year of the required experience can be satisfied with a four-year college-degree or regional equivalent or even an additional credential from the (ISC)2 approved list

If you don’t have the required experience to earn a CISSP professional, you can pass the basic level CISSP exam and become an Associate of (ISC)2.

As an Associate of (ISC)2, you will be given 6 years to gain the required experience of five years.

Once you get a CISSP certification, you are required to recertify yourself every 3 years.

Recertification is accomplished by earning CPE or Continuing Professional Education credits along with annual membership payment.

How to become CISSP Certified?

We will now move towards the steps involved in order to achieve the CISSP Certification.

Know the Exam Format

While most languages follow the linear exam format, the English version follows CAT or Computer Adaptive Test Format. In this format, you will be required to answer 100-150 questions in three hours. You need to score a minimum of 700 out of 1000 to get certified.

Understand Key Prerequisites

You are required to understand the prerequisites for the CISSP Certification and match the eligibility criteria according to your current position. The key prerequisites are mentioned above in the previous section.

Training is Crucial

To get a comprehensive understanding of the course, it is recommended that you enroll yourself for the CISSP training program from any of the online training providers. This reduces your preparation stress and ensures that you pass the exam in the first attempt itself. Also, you can consider taking the help of CISSP training material to succeed in the exam.

Generate your Pearson VUE Account

You need a Pearson VUE account to prepare yourself for the certification exam and evaluate the knowledge you have gained so far. You can find out the details of the exam such as the testing locations, accommodations policies, etc in the Pearson VUE site.

You can schedule your exam with the creation of a Pearson VUE account. With the schedule, you will be able to focus more on preparation for the exam.

Registration.

With registration, you get your exam dates, location and timing. For the registration, you need to get your assertions attested and verify it is genuine. You will also have to complete the Exam Agreement and review the Candidate Background Questions.

After legally committing to the (ISC)2 code of ethics, you are required to pay the registration fee for the CISSP exam.

Take the Exam.

Finally, the day comes when you have to take the exam. Take proper rest before the exam and arrive 15 minutes prior to the allotted time, so you keep out of stress. Attempt the questions very carefully because, in the CAT format, you cannot go back to the questions and review your answers.

Now, be focussed and clear the exam with your skills and ability.

Accomplish the post-exam requirements.

When you successfully clear the CISSP exam, you are required to subscribe to the (ISC)2 code of ethics in order to avail of your CISSP Certification.

Next is the endorsement of the CISSP application by (ISC)2 CISSP certified cloud security professional within nine months from the date of your exam.

Even after becoming CISSP, you need to work on gaining continuing professional education or CPE units.

Why CISSP?

CISSP Certification gives you global recognition and increases your credibility by providing you with a secure job. A CISSP certified professional is highly in demand by every sector and the lack of talent-pool increases your marketability. So gaining a CISSP certification can prove to be really beneficial.

With the advancement in technology, threats posed to the cyber systems have also increased. This has made CISSP certification, a crucial part of your resume.

Summing Up

By now, you have come across the benefits and caliber that a CISSP Certificate provides you. If you wish to make a career in cybersecurity, be it a Chief Information Security Officer, Security Auditor, Security Consultant, Security Analyst, Director of Security, Network Architect and any other position related to cybersecurity, a CISSP Certification can create the buzz.

Getting trained to pass the exam is a very important step. This is because online training providers give you the flexibility to choose from the various modes of learning such as online, instructor-led or a blended approach. Moreover, it is your choice that you take time for learning as in self-paced learning. So, go ahead and become a CISSP.