Teas to Relieve Menstrual Cramps

One of the most dreaded times in a woman’s life is the menstrual period. The menstrual flow is usually associated with a lot of discomfort like nausea, diarrhea, bloating, and cramps. Most women experience menstrual crumps during each cycle. While there are several medications to the issue, research shows that loose leaf teas are the better option. Loose leaf teas are herbal teas that have not yet been converted into tea bags. The teas offer a lot of benefits, including menstrual cramp relief. Below are some of the best loose tea to relieve menstrual cramps.



1. Chamomile Tea



Chamomile tea is manufactured by infusing flowers from the chamomile plant with hot water. It works best when used in the loose leaf tea form than when used in tea bag form. Chamomile tea is one of the best medicinal herbs. It is popular because of its calming and soothing effects. Research shows that chamomile tea is an efficient way of relieving menstrual cramps. The tea is a natural sedative that does not contain any caffeine. It, therefore, helps to treat painful cramps. It also helps to decrease the blood pressure by triggering chemical reactions within the nervous system. By doing so, it helps to relieve distress, anxiety, and pain. Additionally, the loose leaf tea can be used to decrease inflammation and improve the circulation of blood.



2. Ginger Tea



Ginger loose tea is manufactured from the rhizome of the ginger plant. It is characterized by a spicy taste that leaves a tingling flavor in the mouth. The tea is commonly applied in the medical sector because of its anti-inflammatory elements. Ginger tea is also known to relieve menstrual cramps. According to research, the compounds that are found in ginger protect against inflammation by inhibiting the production of prostaglandins. Prostaglandins are a class of pro-inflammatory compounds that trigger the muscle contractions that cause menstrual cramps.



3. Peppermint tea



Peppermint tea is also a popular herbal tea that is used to boost mood and decrease pain. The tea is most effective when it is used as a loose tea. Its delicious flavor characterizes the tea. It also does not contain any caffeine that would tamper with the system of the body. The tea has also been found useful in the treatment of menstrual cramps. The elements of the tea, like menthol, assist in the process. Methol helps to relax the muscles of the uterine hence mitigating the muscle spasms that result in menstrual cramps. Many pieces of research compare the pain-relieving effects of peppermint tea to those of mefenamic acid. Mefenamic acid is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory treatment used for relieving menstrual cramps.



4. Raspberry leaf tea



Raspberry leaf tea is manufactured from the leaves of the red raspberry plant. Most people confuse raspberry leaf tea with raspberry tea. You must note that there is a clear difference between the two, and their benefits also differ slightly. For many years, tea has been used to treat women’s health issues in different parts of Europe. It is characterized by a robust flavor like that of a fruity and tart black tea. It also features a delightfully sweet aroma. Raspberry leaf tea helps to relieve menstrual cramps by working on the two main types of hormones (progesterone and estrogen) that are most active during menstrual cycles. The tea works by cleansing the blood of excess hormones and minimizing hormonal imbalance. It also contains fragarine and tannins that help to combat symptoms of menstruation like cramps, nausea, and sometimes diarrhea. It is also the best solution for heavy bleeders as it helps to tighten the pelvic muscles hence reducing the spams that cause cramps and the amount of bleeding.



5. Green Tea



Green tea is also a natural remedy to menstrual cramps. The tea contains stable catechins that help to improve circulation of the blood and relieve inflammation hence soothing pain. In addition to relieving menstrual cramps, green tea also helps to reduce other menstrual symptoms like bloating. A study showed that women with uterine fibroids reported pain to relieve during menstruation because of using green tea. It also helps to treat anemia.



6. Fennel Tea



Fennel tea is manufactured from the seeds of the fennel plant. It is commonly applied in different medical situations because of its anti-carminative properties. The properties help with issues like bloating, gas, and digestive challenges. The tea is also commonly used as a treatment for menstrual pain. Fennel tea contains phytoestrogen. Phytoestrogen is a dietary estrogen. The component helps to solve the issue of hormone imbalance in the body during menstruation hence reducing the pain. Fennel seeds are also packed with emmenagogue properties, which are beneficial in the regulation of blood flow. The two components mentioned above work together to relieve menstrual cramps and discomfort. Like the other loose tea mentioned above, fennel tea is also natural to prepare even when it is acquired in tea bags.



Take Away



