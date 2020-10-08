How South Africans Should Prepare for Job Applications When Moving to Australia

About 189,000 South African-born people are currently living in Australia. This number has been rising steadily over the past decade, with Melbourne and Sydney being the most popular destinations.

There are numerous reasons why South Africans are moving to Australia. From a thriving economy to better opportunities, and even better education and healthcare, Australia gives them a great shot at a better life for themselves and their families compared to their home country.

However, to stay afloat in Australia, it’s important to have a viable source of income. Luckily, there are a plethora of job opportunities available in Australia. This post explores how South Africans moving to Australia can prepare for job applications.

Understand the Visas

Australia offers various visa categories including students, skills migration, carres and visitors South Africans who intend to visit Australia have a number of different options available to them, which they can choose based on their circumstances and needs. Generally Australia has a rigorous visa regime therefore, it’s important to check and complete all requirements before applying to any type of visa. These requirements are also subject to change time to time depending on the visa type and country to country. The Working Holiday Visa allows South African to visit Australia for a year and work during their stay in Australia. They can further extend their stay in the country for 2 more years after completing 88 days of regional work.

On the other hand, for those wanting to work immediately they arrive in Australia, they need to obtain sponsorship (457 visas) through an Australian company who can hire them. All South Africans that come to Australia are required to undergo a certificate of good character and complete an afp police check. The police check can be completed online.

A third option is to do both. Come to Australia with a Working Holiday Visa and then look for sponsorship after arrival.

Set Your Bank Account and Tax Number in Order.

First things first, South Africans moving to Australia need to open an Australian bank account. Moreover, they need to apply for a tax file number (TFN) as they can not work and find a job without a Tax File Number. Failure to do so is considered tax fraud and the penalty is the payment of the maximum tax rate of 46.5 percent. Besides this, committing such fraud can lead to visa cancellation and a further ban from the country.

Luckily, both the account number and TFN can be processed before arriving into the country.

Update Your CV

Many people underestimate the importance of having a well-written resume. The number one mistake people make is sending a generic resume for different job roles. Your resume should include all your qualifications and the skills that are germane to the advertised job position. It is also important to include a custom cover letter and also write a good brief 60 seconds self introduction in your resume. Besides this, ensure that your resume does not have grammatical and spelling mistakes as one typo or error can ruin your claim of detail oriented. It is a good idea to proofread your resume and use grammarly to eliminate mistakes that can affect your job prospects.

Search Online

There are a plethora of online job listing services where South Africans moving to Australia can find thousands of vacancies. Popular job search engine sites in Australia include Seek, Jora, Indeed, Hays, Career One and LinkedIn.

Networking is Key

LinkedIn launched in 2003 and it is now the world’s largest professional networking platform, with over 690 million registered users from around the world and across all industries.

LinkedIn serves as a public digital resume and portfolio platform, as a database for open opportunities, and as a social networking tool all in one. Unlike other job websites, LinkedIn allows you to add recruiters and other people of interest to your virtual network, making it the best website for connecting directly with recruiters and sending them your resume.

LinkedIn is free and it is worth your time and effort to make your profile up to date, accurate and detailed to get noticed by Australian-based recruiters.

Also, South Africans moving to Australia should not forget to take advantage of physical networking. By getting involved in their industry, they can easily become more noticed by potential employers. Many people start off with basic jobs like driving for Uber or working as a cabbie with a taxi in Canberra (Canberra is the capital city of Australia). This enables them to save money before moving on to more professional roles.

Finally, leveraging existing contacts is also a great way to find a job. Even in this day and age, the power of word-of-mouth cannot be overemphasized.

Wrapping up

South Africans who are preparing to move to Australia should first do some research about Australian lifestyle, legal system, job opportunities and most importantly about the legal requirements for visa application and the restrictions that come with that visa type. There are plenty of opportunities available, so by following these suggestions, one can get a good idea of planning his/her trip beforehand and can increase their chances of finding a better job position.