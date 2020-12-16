What is a Staffing Agency? Here’s Everything You Should Know

A staffing agency is really helpful in finding the best match for your company and also saves your time and costs. Staffing agencies are coming into the trend and a lot of companies are relying upon these agencies to get their ideal candidate. Hence, if you have a mid-sized or a large company, then you must think about hiring a staffing agency to hire the best employees for your company. You may also need temporary candidates. Hence, you can also go to temp agencies.

If you are still unknown about what a staffing agency is and what does it do, then scroll down to learn more.

What is a staffing agency?

Staffing agencies recruit employees for companies and organizations, seeking to fill certain positions in the company. Moreover, a staffing agency is a middleman that removes all the time-consuming hiring process. It allocates the company-owner to devote his or her time to crucial matters of the company. So, if you are looking for a staffing agency to work for you and hire employees, then the process is as follows:

The employer or owner contacts the agency: The first task you have to do is contacting an agency that specializes in your field and niche. So, if you have a healthcare providing firm, then you must look for a medical staffing agency. You have to mention and specify the employment details, job profile, requirements, the allocated timeline to hire the new candidates, and also the salary.

Creation of job description: The next job in the line is of the staffing agency. It creates an ad on behalf of your organization stating all the job descriptions. The staffing agency will reach out to potential candidates and look for the best candidates that match your profile.

Vetting candidates: Once candidates start applying for your job, the staffing agency will start sorting and reviewing candidates' qualifications and experience. After confirming everything, then the staffing agency will schedule and conduct interviews. Moreover, the staffing company will present you with the best candidates from the list. Hence, saving your crucial time.

Making the final decision: It is you who will be making the final decision of hiring a candidate. So, after the staffing agency sorts and presents the best candidates, it is the employer who will be conducting the final interview and finally choosing the ideal candidate. So, this saves a lot of time that you and your HR would have spent sorting the huge lists of candidates.

The staffing agency is responsible for the paperwork: When you finally choose your ideal candidate, there are a lot of other tasks that need to be taken care of. Don't worry you do not have to waste your crucial time. The staffing agency will take care of the payroll tasks, contracts, taxes, and other stuff. Hence, you can completely rely on the them and let them do your work.

Hence, these are the ways a staffing agency works. You put the complete burden of hiring a candidate on their shoulders and they will happily do it.

What do staffing agencies do for your company?

An employer may turn to permanent, or freelancer, or temporary workers, to get their project and job done. In such a scenario, it is best that you rely on temp agency Seattle. If you want to get your work done by a temp-to-hire or temporary employee, then nothing is better than staffing agencies. Below are a few benefits of choosing the best staffing agency:

Fast hiring

Let’s admit, the hiring process has evolved over the decades and has become tougher. You have to dedicatedly spend time choosing the best and ideal candidate. Now, if you are running short of time and want to hire someone immediately, then a staffing company will help you to do so. Moreover, you will not only save time but also save money and resources.

Flexibility

Companies are often looking for employees who will work temporarily. They do not want to establish a permanent commitment with the employees. They just want to get their job done, and in such a condition, temp staffing is the only way. So, temp staffing agencies help you to hire employees for a shorter period of time and get the best results.

Reduced Risk

Well, running a business surely involves risk. And, if you do not know, hiring employees also have certain risks. Some common risks involve uncertain resignations or firing. Also, an employer has to follow labour laws, cover taxes, provide insurance coverage, and payroll tasks. With a staffing agency at your service, you do not have to worry about any of these as they will be taken care of by the agency.