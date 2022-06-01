Dua Lipa Husband Anwar Hadid — Everything you need to know about him

Dua Lipa Husband Anwar Hadid — Everything you need to know about him

British Singer and popular songwriter Dua Lipa have been trending on social media for her outstanding dance moves on the stage during concerts. Twenty-six years old beauty Dua Lipa lives on the lips of her 83.9 Million fans on Instagram. Her youtube music videos receive over 2 Billion views on a single video. Can you believe that? Well! Who wouldn’t fall hard in love with such an exotic grandeur that is Dua? You will be surprised to know she has already landed the man of her dreams. That’s right! Dua Lipa Husband (to be) Anwar Hadid has been spotted in public.

Without a doubt, fans of Miss. Lipa is eager to know more about this lucky man. If you are also one such fan, you are in for a treat today. We present to you a brief on Everything you need to know about Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa’s husband-to-be! Can’t wait? In that case, let’s get started:

Dua Lipa Husband, Anwar Hadid Biography

Full Name Anwar Hadid Born on 22nd June, 1999 Birthplace California, USA Age 23 years old (to be, in 21 days) Height 6’0’’ (185 centimeters, 1.85 meters) Weight 72 Kilograms (158 lbs) Profession Model Body Measurement Lean body Attractive Features Hazel Brown Eyes, Blonde Hair Tattoos on Body 35 tattoos in total Hair Color Blonde Popularly known as Dua Lipa’s ex-boyfriend Belongs to House of Hadid Net Worth $5 Million approximately Income $1 Million/year House House of Hadid (4.5 million USD Villa in Beverly Hills) Parents Yolanda Hadid and Mohammad Hadid (American-Dutch) Siblings Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid (Sisters) Girlfriend Dua Lipa (2019 – 2021 late), Kendall Jenner (Hookup), Sofia Riche (unconfirmed), Sonia Ammar (2016 – 2018). Relationship Status Single

Dua Lipa Biography

Full Name Dua Lipa Born on 22nd August, 1995 Birthplace London, UK Age 26 years old Height 5’6’’ (175 Centimeters) Weight 58 kgs/ 128 pounds Body Measurement 36 – 26 – 25 inches Complexion White Nationality British Ethnicity Albanian Eye Color Black Hair Color Blonde Profession Singer, Model, Song Writer Education Graduated from Sylvia Young Theater School Net Worth $35 Million Income Source Concerts, and Music Albums Career Start 2015 Relationship Status Single Boyfriend — Anwar Hadid (2019 – 2021 late) —Isaac Carrew (2013 – 2019) — Paul Klien (2017 – 2018) More… Did you know? Dua Lipa and Marco Asensio (Football Player) hooked up one time.

Who is Dua Lipa?

To begin, Dua Lipa is one of the best-known British pop stars, singers, dancers, and songwriters. Born on 22nd August 1995, Dua Lipa, now 26 years old, lives in London, UK. It is also her birthplace. In 2015, Lipa kick-started her career in the music industry. She dropped her first song, “New Love,” in collaboration with Warner Music Group. In the span of 7 years, she has become well-known on youtube with 20 Million subscribers, 2.8 Billion views on song videos, 83.9 Million followers on Instagram, and much more.

Many of Dua Lipa’s dancing moves have gone viral. She is an elite celebrity at the global level. From British audiences to American and Indian audiences, she has surrounded the world with the melody of her voice.

Her most famous song is — Don’t Start Now.

Here’s a fun fact: did you know? Dua Lipa also owns a website, unlike any other music artist in the UK, USA, or India. On this site, you can buy tickets to her next concert, listen to her songs for free, and buy vinyl edition CDs.

According to our research, Dua Lipa had shown a high interest in music from an early age. She was only 14 when she collaborated with singers. In 2016, The Fader Magazine released the “See in Blue” documentary, which made Lipa famous at the global level. She originally comes from West Hampstead, London, UK. Her knee-deep interest in music led her to admit to Sylvia Young Theater School. She graduated from there. Instead of going to university, she started her career in the music industry.

Is Dua Lipa married? Who is Dua Lipa Husband?

If you are here to read about Dua Lipa’s love life, we bet she is your dream girl. Congratulations! The answer is no. Your dream girl Dua Lipa is not married. Dua Lipa’s husband (to be), Anwar Hadid, and Dua Lipa herself are no longer together. According to the inside details, the couple started dating in 2020 or possibly before that! During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa’s rumored husband, was captured on the reels by the paparazzi.

Social media profiles of Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa also disclosed their relationship. On 15th June 2020, the couple announced their relationship on social media. Without a doubt, fans cheered for both of them with full excitement. Some sources also assume that the couple had been together for longer than 2 years.

In September 2019, Dua Lipa, Husband (to be) and Miss. Lipa attended New York Fashion Week by Marc Jacobs. The paparazzi captured an engagement ring on Lipa’s heels during the event. Thus, the rumors about the couple being engaged surrounded fans at a global level.

Are you wondering if Dua Lipa is engaged to Anwar Hadid? Well! Let’s find out —

About Anwar Hadid — Dua Lipa Husband (to be) or is he?

To begin with, like Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid is also an exotic model. He originally comes from America. Born on 22nd June 1999, he is 23 years old (in the next 21 days). His birthplace is California, USA. Anwar Hadid is a young and charming modern man who has been spotted with Dua Lipa multiple times. He has accompanied beloved Miss. Lipa to several music ceremonies, public celebrity events, concerts, and more.

Anwar Hadid himself has an outstanding count of fan following online. He has over 5 million followers on SM Instagram. He is majorly followed on TikTok by his fans.

Twenty-three years old, Anwar Hadid also has great existing connections in the American music and modeling industry. He is the brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid. All three kids come from California, USA. Their parents — Mohammad Hadid and Yolanda Hadid, are also quite successful. They run a real estate business and are already millionaires. On the contrary, Yolanda Hadid herself was an exotic Dutch-American Model back in the days. It seems all three of her kids take after her!

Back on 4th July 2019, Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa were captured attending a UK music Festival together.

Is Dua Lipa engaged to Anwar Hadid?

As aforementioned, in 2022, Dua Lipa has gone single. Back in 2020, Dua Lipa was captured wearing “The Proposal” Heels from Marc Jacobs’s New York fashion collection. According to the research, the proposal heels indeed come with an engagement ring attached to the heel’s circular area. Out of excitement, fans assumed as well as the media that Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid were engaged. Well! It is not true.

Why did Dua Lipa husband Anwar Hadid and she split up?

Dua Lipa Husband (to be) Anwar Hadid, lives in California, USA. Whereas Dua Lipa often travels back and forth from the UK to the USA and vice versa for work. Inside details reveal that Dua Lipa’s husband (ex-boyfriend) Anwar and she had distinct schedules. Henceforth, they were facing constant issues related to long-distance. Over and above, Dua Lipa had a lot of stuff in line to do that was previously postponed due to the pandemic.

Because of several time and distance-based issues, the couple split at the beginning of 2022.

What does Anwar Hadid do for a living?

Anwar Hadid, by profession, is an American Model. He belongs to an American-Dutch family of millionaires in California, USA. His two sisters — Gigi and Bella Hadid, are two of the highest-paid models in the global modeling industry.

According to the inside details of Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid’s relationship, the couple met at a barbeque event. Dua also spilled beans during conversations and spoke about her sliding into Anwar’s DMs and initiating romantic relationships.

Indeed, rumors are also that Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa also lived in New York during their romantic relationship,.

Here’s a fun fact: did you know? According to several thousand Twitterati, Yolanda Hadid is one of the reasons for Dua Lipa breaking up with Anwar. Further ahead, fans also consider that Yolanda also caused damage to Gigi and Zayn’s relationship in the past. What do you think, is it true? Let us know in the comments.

What is Dua Lipa Husband’s Net Worth?

For the most part, Dua Lipa is not married. She has not been engaged to ex-boyfriend Anwar Hadid. The couple broke up in early 2022 and moved out to live separately. Some fans also consider their breakup as a consequence of financial differences. However, according to our research, it is untrue.

The latest celebrity net worth estimation reveals that approximately Anwar Hadid Net Worth in 2022 is $5 million. On the contrary, Dua Lipa, a prominent UK Singer, Model, and Writer’s net worth, is approximately $35 Million.

The prior couple, Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid, also embraced the age difference of four years. Born in 1995 on 22nd June, Dua Lipa is 26 years old. Whereas Anwar Hadid, born in 1999 in August is 22 years old.

Is Anwar Hadid the richest Hadid in the family?

Anwar Hadid comes from quite a rich family and successful people. He is not the richest Hadid in the family yet! Gigi Hadid Net Worth in 2022 stands at $29 Million. Whereas sister Bella Hadid’s net worth in 2022 is $25 Million. Their house is called the “House of Hadid,” which is a $4.5 million villa in Beverly Hills, California, USA.

Here’s a fun fact: did you know? Anwar Hadid also owns a fashion unisex jewelry business. It goes by the brand name “Martyre.” The company’s net worth is currently unknown.

Is Anwar Hadid single?

After breaking up with Dua Lipa on mutual terms, Anwar Hadid is currently single. Before Dua Lipa, in 2018, Anwar Hadid was dating Sonia Ben Ammar. She is an exotic French model.

Surprisingly, according to Anwar Hadid’s dating history, he had also had a romantic relationship with supermodel Kendall Jenner. The youngest daughter of Kris Kardashian and Bruce Jenner (now Katlyn Jenner). However, the couple never confirmed or commented on the rumors about dating in early 2018. But, they were captured kissing during a New York Fashion Week event.

Apart from Kendall Jenner, Anwar Hadid, from 2016 to 2018, also dated Nicola Peltz. She is a 27 years old American Actress whom you may recognize from the Transformers franchise.

Before 2016, Anwar Hadid was in a relationship with Sofia Richie. However, the relationship was never confirmed. It could only be a hookup.

What is Anwar Hadid Height?

Anwar Hadid’s height is 6 feet and 0 inches. He has dated tall supermodels in the past as well, including Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner. In meters, his height is 185 centimeters.

How many tattoos does Anwar Hadid have?

Anwar Hadid, previously known as Dua Lipa Husband (to be), has 35 tattoos on his body, including his chest, stomach, hands, wrist, face, neck, and more. His neck tattoo quotes “The World Gold.” Other exotic tattoos include — Ohm khaba quote, psalm quote tattoo, AH on his hands, cupid tattoo on the arm, and more.

Who is Anwar Hadid’s Wife?

Currently, in 2022, Anwar Hadid, an American supermodel, is single. He has not been married. He has been in a long-term running relationship with Dua Lipa. But now the couple is no longer together.

What did you not know about Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa Husband?

Before you go, here’s a fact you didn’t know about Anwar Hadid. Mr. Hadid Jr. has Lyme Disease. It is a type of bacterial infection very common in the USA.

Epilogue

In conclusion, Dua Lipa Husband (to be) in the eyes of the media, Anwar Hadid, and she had broken up. For more information on the best and exotic couples of Hollywood, catch all the important details on this website. Bookmark us for daily notifications and gossip updates. Thank you for having this journey with us. Good luck in the future.