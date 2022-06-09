Missy Rothstein is the name you may have heard several times during early 2010. However, in 2012, it seems like Missy Rothstein, ex-wife of Bam Margera, was ejected from the audience’s eyes as she split with her husband. Wondering where she is now? You will find out in this reading.

To begin with, Missy Rothstein is one of the elite American Models and Photographers who enjoyed endless fame in the span of 2005 – to 2012. After her messy divorce with Bam Margera, Missy moved to new things and explored her career as an American Actress as well as a TV star. She appeared in reality shows such as MTV’s Bam’s Unholy Reunion. As much fame as Missy Rothstein obtained from her long-term affair and marriage with Bam, for the most part. After her divorce, she obtained twice as much fame via her love-hate relationship with Bam.

On several occasions on TV, Melisa (Missy) Rothstein has confirmed that Bam was in a relationship with other women during their marriage period.

Fans of Missy Rothstein are also wondering, who is dating now? Where does she live? If you also want answers to all these questions, you have commenced here for all the right reasons. Let’s begin to find out more about Miss. Rothstein, ex-wife of Bam Margera.

Who is Missy Rothstein?

Popularly known as Melisa Rothstein, she is the ex-wife of Bam Margera. Bam is a popular American Stuntman and holds an elite reputation as a skateboarder as well. She was born on 3rd June 1980. She belongs to Springfield, Pennsylvania, USA. Today, 42 years old, Missy Rothstein is continuing her career as an exotic American Model. She has also explored a career in television in the past.

However, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that she obtained the highest level of attention from fans during her marriage affair with Bam Margera. Her ex-husband, Bam Margera, has never been able to escape controversies. For example, in 2021, Paramount Co. relieved him from the cast of Jackass because of his drug and alcohol abusive tendencies.

Missy Rothstein herself has also slipped into the mud of controversies in the past. One time, Missy Rothstein, Bam Margera’s ex-wife, circulated nude photos on the internet. We will go into details about that later.

Thankfully, today Missy Rothstein is living a simple, successful, and controversy-free life outside of Hollywood. But, the question is, does she like it? We will find out soon.

Missy Rothstein Biography

Full Name Missy Margera Rothstein Real Name Melissa Rothstein Birthday 3rd June, 1980 Birthplace Springfield, Pennsylvania, USA Age 42 years old Height 5’7’’ (170 centimeters) Weight 58 kilograms/ 121 pounds Body Measurements 34 – 25 – 34 inches Education West Chester East High School

Penn State University (Major in Communication) Profession Hollywood Actress

Photographer

American Model

Social Media Personality

Reality Guest Star Lives in Springfield, Pennsylvania, USA Relationship Status Single (as of 2022) Previous Relationship Married to Bam Margera Married in 2007 Divorced in 2012 (due to Bam’s impulsiveness and alcoholic activities) Eye Color Brown Hair Color Brown Net Worth $1 Million Controversy Leaked Nude Photo session on internet in 2007 Kids None

What is Missy Rothstein’s age?

Born on 3rd June 1980, Missy Rothstein turned 42 years old this year. However, her charm as a 20-year-old has remained. According to the inside details, Missy Rothstein was born and brought up in Springfield, Pennsylvania, with her parents by her side. Her real name is Melissa Margera Rothstein. Although the model has not revealed much about her parents, such as their name or if she has any siblings for that matter.

It appears like Missy Rothstein is quite private when it comes to her personal life. The only part that she has revealed to the media is her messy marriage and sour divorce with Bam Margera.

What is Missy Rothstein’s height?

Beautiful American Model and actress Missy Rothstein’s height is Five Feet and Seven inches (5;7″). She stands 1.7 meters tall among other popular American Models such as Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, and so on.

Did you know? While growing up in Springfield, Pennsylvania, Missy Rothstein showed interest in modeling at a very early age. She used to binge-watch fashion tv and modeling channels. One of the most crucial things she liked about modeling was the confidence that tall-standing models showed in their catwalk and cosmetic eyes.

Finally, after completing her education, in 1998, she kick-started her career as a model. She had done small parts for local brands and local fashion shows as well. Her journey is quite inspiring.

What is Missy Rothstein’s Body Figure?

Tall and Brown-haired with a pinch of blonde strands, Missy Rothstein is one of the most beautiful ladies in America. She has a lean and sexy body. She has a figure of 35 – 25 – 34 inches. During the timeline of Missy Rothstein and Bam Margera’s relationship, her nude photos leaked on the internet and circulated on her fans’ feeds.

According to the content of the photos, Missy Rothstein is completely nude except in her private area (she is wearing a bikini panty). In a few photos, she is alone, whereas in other photos, she is in an intimate position with Bam Margera posing. On the contrary, Bam Margera is taking her nude pictures in other photos.

Today, Missy Rothstein’s photos are not available on the internet. But, back in the days, it was the talk of the town!

What is Missy Rothstein’s education qualification?

To begin with, Missy Rothstein completed her high school education in Springfield, Pennsylvania, where she lived with her parents. She attended West Chester East High School. In 1989, she attended Penn State University. She graduated in the field of Communication. She was always a focused student with good grades according to the inside details. After completing her education, she started modeling.

Here’s a fun fact: did you know? Bam Margera and Missy Rothstein were high school sweethearts. They attended School and College together, continuing their relationship. After Bam’s success as Hollywood Stuntman, actor, and director, she also obtained attention that she didn’t ask for specifically.

What is Missy Rothstein’s Nationality and Ethnicity?

Born in Springfield, Pennsylvania, USA, Missy Rothstein is American by nationality. By Ethnicity, she is also White American. She comes from a family that follows and practices Christianity. She is Christian by religion. For the most part, we assume that she is a single child of her parents. She has never been spotted with siblings or any other relative in the past.

Her beautiful and glowing white complexion with dark brown hair and brown eyes attract fans the most towards her. She also has an exotic and naughty side, which was captured on camera while she was married to Bam Margera. They made a perfect match!

Is Missy Rothstein married now?

The answer is no. Missy Rothstein, in 2022, is single and not ready to mingle. As mentioned before, Missy Rothstein from the late 1900s was in a long-term love relationship with her high-school boyfriend, Bam Margera. The couple tied the knot in Springfield in 2007. A small ceremony was arranged where Missy walked down the aisle.

However, in 2012, the devastating news of Bam Margera and Missy Rothstein’s divorce shocked fans all over the world. After five years of the sacred relationship as a married couple, Missy Rothstein filed for divorce from Bam Margera.

According to the inside details of their case, Missy Rothstein has called out to the media about Bam’s temper and his violent behavior on occasions. However, a few sources mention that neither Missy nor Bam reasoned their divorce. Further ahead, fans also believe that Bam Margera had drugs and alcohol abuse issues due to which Missy Rothstein left.

Bam Margera’s regular visit to Rehabs, AAs, and mental health centers is not new to his fans. On the contrary, Missy Rothstein never seems to drink in public.

Here’s a fun fact: did you know? Missy Rothstein and Bam Margera’s wedding was filmed as one of the most awaited Hollywood marriages. Unfortunately, it did not last.

Who is Missy Rothstein’s boyfriend now?

Nowadays, Missy Rothstein is rarely captured by the paparazzi. With so much going on in Hollywood (such as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial), it wouldn’t be a surprise if fans miss another Hollywood couple’s marriage or divorce. Our research speaks well of Missy Rothstein. Currently, she does not have a boyfriend.

Her official Hollywood Dating history only includes Bam Margera to the reader’s surprise. After a decade of divorce, Missy has not been spotted with any person that reeks of a romantic connection.

How did Missy Rothstein and Bam Margera meet?

On the one hand, various sources mention that Missy Rothstein and Bam Margera have been in a relationship since high school. However, the ex-couple cleared the air. According to the details, Bam Margera had a likeliness for Missy Rothstein. But, they were not together. In 2005, they crossed paths with each other and kickstarted a romantic connection. In the span of two years, the couple got married.

Inside details also reveal that Bam supported Missy’s career and aspiration for modeling to no end. He helped her emotionally to obtain success and get ahead in life.

How did Bam Margera propose to Missy Rothstein?

If you are a follower of Bam Margera, you would know that he has an impulsive personality. As the story goes, Missy and Bam were in a diamond store. They looked at a ring that perfectly fitted Missy’s finger. They considered it a sign from the universe. Then and there, in that store, they were engaged. Sounds romantic, right? Well! It is sad how it did not work out.

Is Bam Margera single now after divorcing Missy Rothstein?

On the one hand, Missy Rothstein has escaped Hollywood to live a simple life, it seems, after divorcing Bam in 2012. However, Bam Margera has moved on to his new life with a new wife named Nikki Margera. The couple, Bam and Nikki Margera, also have a kid together. Her first name is Nichole Boyd. According to the inside details, Nichole Boyd is also an American Actress, Model, Photographer, and Social Media Influencer. The couple exchanged sacred vows of marriage in 2013.

Bam Margera married Nichole within months after finalizing her divorce from Missy Rothstein. In 2017, the couple welcomed their first-born son named Phoenix Wolf Margera. He is 5 years old now. The couple used to live in a Pennsylvania castle that is worth $1.1 Million. However, now they live in a house miles away from the castle.

What is Missy Rothstein’s Net Worth?

Back from 2005 to 2012, Missy Rothstein enjoyed fame. She appeared on various talk shows after marrying her boyfriend, Bam Margera. Indeed, the talk shows of Missy and Bam were so popular thanks to their stories of the consummation of their marriage. For example, Missy Rothstein and Bam confessed that they consummated their marriage in Dubai’s elite hotel on the top floor roof during one show. However, they realized construction workers saw them in the morning and enjoyed the show!

Nowadays, Missy Rothstein has almost disappeared. Her Net Worth stands at $1 Million only. It is rather challenging for the paparazzi to spot her nowadays. We assume that she is continuing her career as a model in another country. However, it is unconfirmed.

What else do you need to know?

For the most part, before their marriage and within five years of marriage, Melissa Rothstein and Bam Margera shared very intimate details about their love for each other. However, there are times when fans disliked Bam’s behavior of keeping multiple girlfriends. It is one of the reasons why Melissa wanted a divorce.

Yet, of course, fans have cherished Missy and Bam’s past. For example, getting mouth tattoos to show their love. He photographed her nude pictures that apparently leaked on the internet. Many strange things have taken place between this wild couple.

