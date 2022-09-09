5 Best Bottles for Breastfed Babies in 2022 You Must Know About

Breastfeeding is an amazing feeling that only mothers experience. Women often think that giving birth to a child is the best feeling they can ever experience. But after giving birth, when they start breastfeeding their baby, they realize that it is the next best feeling that comes due to becoming a mother. The closeness between mothers and babies increases owing to breastfeeding.

However, it can become taxing to feed breast milk to your child after a while. Your body goes through a lot of changes after delivery. You can also encounter changes psychologically as you go through a ton of positive and negative emotions on a daily basis.

Moreover, your responsibilities become manifold after becoming a mother. You have to take care of every possible aspect related to the life of your child. From changing diapers and disinfecting toys to playing with them and keeping them safe, you have to carry out a large number of tasks. Amidst all these tasks, breastfeeding your child can become tedious. As a result, you might feel that breastfeeding is taking a toll on your health.

Which are the 5 Best Bottles for Breastfed Babies in 2022?

If you get tired from breastfeeding, it’s in your best interest to make your baby feed using a bottle. You can fill a bottle with your breast milk. All you need to do is collect your breast milk with the help of a breast pump. You can collect the breast milk in a sterile container and then transfer it to a bottle. We have curated a list of the 5 best bottles for breastfed babies that you must know about in the year 2022.

1.Philips Avent Natural Glass Baby Bottle

Glass is considered to be the safest material when it comes to bottles for feeding babies. Bottles made from glass are durable and easy to clean. The best part is that they don’t contain any harmful chemicals. Glass baby bottles from the Philips Avent brand are extremely reliable, and so, you can buy them without any worry.

They are made from premium quality borosilicate glass that belongs to the pharmacy grade. The nipple of Philips Avent glass baby bottle comes in the shape of a breast so that your kid can transition easily from a breast to a bottle. The nipple has comfort panels to which your baby will latch naturally. You can fill this bottle quickly as it has a wide neck opening. Moreover, the bottle is heat and thermal shock-resistant.

2.Lansinoh Momma Breastmilk Feeding Bottle

The second product on the list of the 5 best bottles for breastfed babies is Lansinoh Momma breastmilk feeding bottle. The company Lansinoh was founded by a breastfeeding mother, and so, you can expect to get the desired results from this feeding bottle. It’s worth mentioning here that the NaturalWave nipple of this bottle has been designed using the experience of more than 50 years.

As the nipple is made from soft and flexible silicon, your baby can latch on to it easily. The material from which this bottle is made does not contain BPA, which is an industrial chemical. This bottle has an ergonomic design. The best part about this bottle is that it is anti-colic. In simple words, it has been made in a way to reduce air swallowed by babies while feeding. Thus, it decreases the possibility of overfeeding and gastric problems.

3.Dr. Brown’s Wide Neck Breastfeeding Bottle

This breastfeeding bottle comes from Mr. Brown, which is one of the most reputable brands in the industry. The bottle has a fully vented design, which enables vacuum-free feeding. Thus, kids will feel that they are sucking milk from breasts. Dr. Brown makes bottles from types of materials, which are plastic and glass. But every type of material they use is free from BPA.

As the name suggests, Mr. Brown’s bottle has a wide neck, and so, you can clean and fill it smoothly. You can even clean this bottle in a dishwasher. The bottle helps preserve vitamins C, A, and E, the nutrients found in breast milk. It also helps reduce colic, gas, and burping. The nipple type of bottle is vented.

Why Does It Make Sense to Switch from Breastfeeding to Bottle Feeding?

Some mothers can’t even make time to get some sleep due to the constant work. On top of it, you cannot ignore the fact that despite trying hard to continue, a large number of women stop breastfeeding within the first week of giving birth. The reasons behind the same may vary from one woman to another.

Some mothers never start breastfeeding as they are not able to produce enough breast milk for their infants. On the other hand, despite producing enough breast milk, some mothers don’t breastfeed their kids because they have some medical conditions.

A few other reasons why women don’t breastfeed include diseases encountered by infants, a feeling of embarrassment, lack of confidence, and so on. Infants who don’t drink breast milk are fed baby formula. In the beginning, a mixture of baby formula (which usually comes in a powder form) and water is fed with a spoon. But after a few months, kids are fed baby formula through a bottle.

Just like kids who never drink breast milk, kids who drink breast milk can also start consuming their food from a bottle after a few months of their birth. Most mothers feel reluctant about switching from breastfeeding to bottle feeding out of guilt.

But you should not feel guilty about feeding your baby from a bottle, as it’s beneficial to both you and your child. Babies develop various kinds of motor skills over time. The oral motor skill required to suck milk or formula from a bottle is quite different from the oral motor skill required to suck from a breast.

Hence, you can enable your child to develop the oral motor skill required to suck from a bottle by feeding them breast milk or baby formula through a bottle. During the age of 3 weeks to 6 weeks, a child feels a natural instinct to suck on different things. So, this is the best time to start feeding your child from a bottle.

Conclusion

There are many types of bottles for breastfed babies available in the market today. You need to choose the best option for your child.