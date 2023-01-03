Reviews of Top 3 Best Timeshare Exit Companies 2023

The Timeshare concept is incredibly making a difference in people’s lives. People either get influenced and sign the contracts or regret their decision. According to a survey, approximately 9.6 million people own timeshares out of which 80-85% wish to reverse their decision. With this huge dip, people are now forced to think twice before investing in a timeshare contract.

The reason is quite evident, “most timeshare properties come with mortgage charges & maintenance fees, which ultimately increase your monthly expenses”. But as every problem has a solution, if you are an unhappy timeshare owner, there are timeshare exit companies to help you terminate the contract.

Timeshare exit companies to swear by

You will require a reliable and certified timeshare exit company if you cannot terminate your contract. With our research, we have come across a few certified exit companies that got BBB ratings. If you want to find a suitable exit company, these reviews of timeshare exit companies might help.

Wesley group is the only timeshare exit company with 95% success rate. With the help of the dedicated team, Wesley Group terminates your contract and helps eliminate financial liability like -maintenance changes. Even the contract termination process is quite simple, including “account review, account-related resolution, and termination.” To attain favorable results in less time, Wesley Group follows the advocate model, designed as a client-centric model. With this, a person can immediately get rid of obligations tied to the contract by composing a letter or doing a phone call.

Benefits of hiring Wesley financial group

Money-back guarantee

95+ success rate

100% refund if unable to help

400+ experienced employees

High Dunn & Bradstreet Rating

Terminating contract since 2012

A+ BBB ratings

1. Resolution Timeshare Cancellation

Resolution timeshare cancellation is one certified timeshare exit company that has been well known for its transparent approach. This firm has been providing its services for an extended period, and its team is well aware of the ins and outs of a timeshare contract. Resolution timeshare cancellation also has a good working relationship with lawyers or attorneys, so they can legally assist you and terminate the contract. The perk of working with resolution timeshare cancellation, they never harass or force their clients to buy their services. Plus, the experts will first review monthly timeshare & annual fees or expenses and accordingly offer you a quote. This also applies to advocates; they suggest they will not charge a commission from you.

Benefits of hiring resolution timeshare cancellation

BBB ratings

Escrow payment option

Philanthropic focused

Transparency in process & pricing

Accepts low-maintenance timeshare contracts

2. Seaside Consultants Group

Seaside Consultants Group is a California-based timeshare exit company capable of dealing with foreclosed and timeshare properties with delinquent maintenance fees. This group of professionals is known for their transparent conduct with clients. The best thing about Seaside group is – they offer free of cost consultation sessions. With credit protection, this group claims to provide 100% customer satisfaction. The best attraction of this group is – they stand with you until your contract is terminated completely. The team guides you through every legal option in your case, along with purchase details or relevant laws tied to your timeshare contract.

Benefits of hiring Seaside Exit Group

Capable of dealing with misinformation or deceit

Lawyer for legal representation

Escrow payment option

Takes up foreclosed timeshare properties

A+ BBB rating

High-pressure sales tactics

Credit protection

Operational in Spanish or English language

Capable of dealing with contracts tied to delinquent maintenance fees

Weekends are Operational

Takeaway

Suppose you are struggling with your contract and are looking for a sure-shot way to get rid of unwanted property; Hire a Timeshare exit company. These exit companies will terminate the contract and free you from financial liability tied to your agreement. Our article was helpful enough to take you through the reviews of the best timeshare exit companies.

Next time you require an exit company, refer to our article for detailed insight into professionals.