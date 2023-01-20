Can Arsenal Withstand The Premier League’s Wicked Pressure?

Nearly every country on Earth has at least one football team, and the sport is played and followed worldwide. The universal language breaks through barriers of race, ethnicity, religion, spirituality, culture, and worldview. Most nations are strengthening their football programs by establishing domestic leagues, which serve as a showcase for homegrown players to gain international recognition.

Given the level of competition, the English Premier League is commonly considered the best football league in the world. Even though we’re just a few weeks into the 2022/2023 season, the usual feelings of anticipation, excitement, and enthusiasm that accompany the arrival of a new season remain unchanged.

Club fans and neutrals alike may receive a lot more from following English football than just the enjoyment, excitement, and anticipation that the Premier League provides. One example is sports betting, which, if played correctly, can yield respectable profits.

The start of a new season raises the bar for both teams and their supporters. At different points in the season, fans have numerous burning questions, like “who will win the Premier League?” “which club would exceed expectations this season?” “Which club is in the championship race?”

Elsewhere, the Premier League table is taking shape with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City blitzing through Southampton at the Etihad Stadium with a 4-0 scoreline. Arsenal delivered a performance worthy of the books to sink Jürgen Klopp’s juggernaut Liverpool team at the Emirates Stadium with a 3-2 scoreline, Chelsea obliterating Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0, Manchester United fought tooth and nail for a comeback to beat Everton 2-1 and Tottenham Hotspur scrapping a narrow 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Arsenal remain top of the table, with Manchester City breathing down their necks in the second position. The Gunners have undergone a complete turnaround these past weeks. After the resignation of Arsene Wenger, Arsenal’s iconic French manager of 22 years, the club went through one of the most gruelling processes of rebuilding. After an unsuccessful attempt with Spanish strategist Unai Emery, the Gunners eventually relieved him from his post as he had lost the team’s spirit and the dressing room.

Mikel Arteta, another Spaniard, has completely reshaped the team, trading in veterans like Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papasthatopoulos, and Sead Kolasinac for up-and-coming players like Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, and so on.

Arteta implemented a Juego De Posición positional play strategy strikingly similar to his ex-boss, the inescapable Pep Guardiola. Arsenal presently have twenty-four points, twenty-three goals scored, and a thirteen-goal differential, putting them at the top of the table.

The arrival of two world-class players, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, from Manchester has boosted the Gunners’ confidence. Jesus’s versatility in dropping deep and rotating to the flanks has made a massive difference to the attacking dynamics, whether aiding the second-phase buildup or stretching the opposition.

He can also push forward to provide Arsenal with another scoring option in the final third, something strikers like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette lacked in their later Arsenal seasons. Arsenal’s ability to maintain pressure and confine opponents deep within their half has been greatly aided by Zinchenko’s assuredness in the team’s build-up play from the back.

However, with the Gunners topping the standings, one question still hovers around the team like a cloud, “can they withstand the Premier League’s wicked pressure?” The EPL is known for one thing apart from the insane intensity and ferociousness it brings; there is immense pressure to cope with if you want to win the championship.

Arsenal have long been known to be weak mentally. They are fond of going through the motions and crashing down to earth when the going gets tough. Last season the Gunners knew that if they managed to win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they would qualify for the Champions League after a five-year absence. However, they failed to do so, even after the 3-0 drubbing; they still had their fate in their own hands. The fact that they played poorly at Newcastle was unacceptable, given the stakes.

While there is a valid case of lacking leadership and being the youngest team in the Premier League at the time, the truth is that they buckled under the intense pressure of trying to finish in the top four. This season, the Gunners signed Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has brought in a winning mindset alongside their quality. Many experts predict that the Gunners will be among the title contenders this year due to the team’s strong showing from the previous season and their acquisitions.

Patrick Vieira, Scott Parker, and Ronaldinho, a legend from Brazil, are among those who think Arsenal can mount a serious challenge this year.

However, the squad is still mostly made up of the same players who choked in May. So, if players froze when 4th place was at stake, will they suddenly be able to handle the pressure of winning the whole Premiership at the end of the season?

Squad depth in critical positions is another problem. Currently, if you want to be seen seriously as a title contender in the Premier League, you'll need to score 90+ points per season, as has been the norm in recent years (with Manchester City setting the standard).

You need to switch gears physically and psychologically to win every few days. Unfortunately, the Gunners lack the calibre of players outside of their starting eleven to challenge for the Premiership. If something were to happen to Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal would have to put their faith in Eddie Nketiah, who has not shown he can reliably score at this level despite a positive bump in his game.

Thomas Partey is a top 3 central midfielder in the Premier League when he is on form; however, the sad news is that he is prone to injuries. He has already struggled with fitness issues this term. If he takes a hit, he is replaced by Albert Sambi Lokonga, another youthful player who is not yet experienced or fully developed.

If Bukayo Saka got a knock, that flank’s quality would drop drastically. The aftermath could be devastating in a setup that relies heavily on playmaking wingers.

It’s already quite an improvement from the start of last season when they lost their first three games and found themselves at the bottom of the Premier League.

Realistically, Arsenal’s target should not go lesser than targeting a return to the UEFA Champions League via a top-four finish in the Premier League standings or an Europa League triumph. That is not to say that they should give up on a dream league win, but rather a call to keep the heads down and continue taking it game by game. They must qualify for the Champions League again and keep picking up points, as the gap between fourth and fifth place could be as little as a few early points scored now that they are in form.

It’s too early to tell how this season will go and if Arsenal will cope with the pressure. Going with history, it is almost certain that the Gunners are not yet equipped to go the whole way. However, if everything goes right, the Gunners might have a very successful year.

Conclusion

