Keyona Griffin was a brave soul who made headlines for her fearless call to 911 during a horrific home massacre on March 13, 2019. Despite her dangerous situation, she bravely took the step to inform the authorities about the ongoing crime. Sadly, she was later murdered, but her bravery inspired many. In this article, we will delve into Keyona Griffin’s life, the events of the massacre, and the efforts to bring her killer to justice.

Name Keyona Griffin Birth Date 8 March 1994 Age 25 Years Old Birth Sign Pisces Nationality American Ethnicity Black Known For Bravely Calling 911 Height 5 ft 5 Inch Weight 62 Kg Hair Colour Black Eyes Colour Brown

Keyona Griffin: Early Life

Born on March 8, 1994, in the United States, Keyona Renee Griffin was the daughter of Mrs. Onyah Griffin and Johnny Griffin. However, not enough information is available about her early years, Keyona made a lasting impact at 25. Sadly, she met her untimely death on March 13, 2019, leaving a legacy of courage and bravery. Despite the limited online information, Keyona will always be in our thoughts for her bravery in tragedy.

What happened That Day?

Keyona Griffin, a victim of a devastating family tragedy in 2019, made headlines for her bravery in reporting the ongoing crime. Despite the danger, she called 911 to alert them. She told police about the murder of her aunt and the possibility of her impending death. Tragically, Keyona was also murdered, but her actions did not go unnoticed. Grand Rapids Police officers arrived at the crime scene seven minutes after her call but could not enter the apartment despite multiple attempts. A source revealed that the officers failed to make further contact with anyone inside. The Grand Rapids Police Department released bodycam video footage of their response, but they could not contact anyone inside the home. Two hours after Keyona’s call, Sanford Cummings II made another call from a nearby home.

Who Alerted the police?

Sanford Cummings II was the one who alerted the authorities about Keyona’s death after discovering her lifeless body, riddled with bullet wounds. One of the shots even found its final resting place on her face. Sadly, another victim, Cherletta Baber-Bey, was also in the apartment. She was unaware of the tragedy due to her headphones being on while listening to music on an iPad. Tragically, she had been struck in the back of the head with a bullet.

How She Died?

A post-mortem examination report revealed that Keyona’s untimely death resulted from multiple bullet wounds. The sad event, which claimed the lives of several others, including 47-year-old Cherletta Baber-Bey and 65-year-old Jacqueline Baber-Bey, took place at the Grand Rapids, Michigan, apartment complex at 553 Sheldon. The primary suspect in the ongoing investigation is Derrell Demon Brown.

Who Murdered Keyona Griffin?

As the prime suspect in the tragic murder of Keyona Griffin and several others, Derrell Demon Brown, 48 years tall at height of 5 feet 8 inches, was reportedly causing terror in the Sheldon apartment in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Keyona’s desperate plea for help was captured on the 911 call, with her expressing fear for her life and begging the police to hurry. According to eyewitness accounts, Keyona was whispering, “I’m about to die… he’s trying to kill me.” These chilling statements only reinforce the suspicion that Brown was responsible for this horrific crime.

What happened to the murderer?

In a search for justice for Keyona Griffin and Cherletta Baber-Bey, the Grand Rapids Police Department appealed to the public via Twitter on July 15, 2020. They did a tweet asking for assistance in locating Derrell Demon Brown, the prime suspect in the case. The tweet described Brown as 46 years old, standing at 5’8″, and weighing 180 pounds. They also stated that he could be hiding in the areas of Columbus, OH, Milwaukee, WI, or Atlanta, GA. Despite the efforts of the police and the community, Brown is still free.

Interestingly, Brown had a history with the Grand Rapids church, where he was once a temporary tenant. Despite this, according to Rev. Robert Dean, who admitted him, he did not exhibit any behavior that would suggest a tendency towards violence. Nevertheless, crucial evidence linking Brown to the crime scene was found when authorities discovered a box of ammunition and an empty gun box in Cherletta Baber-Bey’s bedroom dresser.

The search for Derrell Demon Brown, the alleged murderer of Keyona Griffin and Cherletta Baber-Bey, continues, and the authorities leave no stone unturned in their quest for justice. The Grand Rapids Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance. They have put up a hefty reward of $25,000 for any information that would lead to the arrest of the wanted suspect. Anyone with pertinent details can come forward and help bring closure to the victims’ families. The authorities want to bring Derrell Brown to justice, and this reward is a testament to that resolve.

Conclusion:

Keyona Griffin was a shining light amid tragedy, and her bravery inspires us all. The authorities are still searching for her alleged killer, Derrell Demon Brown. They are offering a $25K reward for information leading to his arrest. However, justice has not yet been served for Keyona. Her memory reminds us of the importance of speaking up and making a difference, even in danger. We should keep Keyona’s family and loved ones in our thoughts and remember her bravery as we work towards a brighter and safer future for all.