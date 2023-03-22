The Four Day Work Week Is Trending World Wide

Image Credit: pxfuel.com

“Let’s work more hours!” said no one ever.

For what seems like an eternity, work-life balance has been as elusive as the Fountain of Youth. Yet, the tides seem to be changing as more workplaces embrace a four-day workweek. Thanks to technology like a custom office background, employees have greater flexibility than ever over how and how much they work.

Benefits of a 3 Day Weekend

The sciences talked and they all agreed—three-day weekends are the way to go. Research in the areas of physical health, organizational psychology, sleep, and cognitive science indicates that making long weekends a permanent workplace policy is a surefire way to boost employee health and productivity.

A longer weekend affords individuals more time to sleep, relax, socialize, be with loved ones, travel, exercise and engage in hobbies. These activities contribute to better health outcomes, higher satisfaction levels, and improved job performance. After a third day off, employees start the workweek reenergized and restored rather than succumbing to the Monday blues.

How Schedules Shift With 4 Days

Many companies piloting a four-day work week reduce the number of work hours from 40 to 32 at the same pay levels. Other employers opt to condense a full 40-hour schedule into four days. Depending on its size and scope, a company may either set the same schedule for all personnel or split employees into groups and create staggered schedules.

Regardless of how schedules are structured, companies utilize several strategies to maximize efficiency and productivity, including:

Streamlining tasks

Reducing time spent on email and messaging platforms

Limiting meetings and using free Microsoft Teams backgrounds for virtual meetings

Giving employees greater autonomy

Focusing on results, not hours logged

Why Companies Are On Board

Companies that follow a four-day workweek report that their employees are highly engaged, highly productive, and highly satisfied. Shortened workweeks are a valuable selling point that enables employers to attract and retain high-quality talent, leading to reduced recruiting and training costs. Additionally, companies save on operating expenses by eliminating the fifth work day.

Skeptics who are worried about losing a day of productivity can rest easy; many employers find their employees work more efficiently over a four-day workweek. It turns out that extra rest results in increased output and fewer mistakes.

What Employees Have To Say

Employees assert that four-day workweeks make everything better. Job satisfaction, work-life balance, sleep, and stress levels all improve by working fewer hours. Even personal budgets get a little boost as employees save by commuting less and making fewer lunch trips to the nearby food truck.

Many employees insist it would take a significant pay increase to convince them to revert to a five-day workweek. Others maintain no amount of money would be enough. They’re never going back—the past is in the past.

The move to four-day work weeks is here to stay. To gain a competitive advantage, companies need to explore innovative ways to implement this model. Digital tools like a virtual office background with logo can help employers create a cohesive workplace vibe regardless of employees’ locations and schedules. Now if they could only figure out how to install a Fountain of Youth, they’d be unstoppable.

