CHAN 2018: Mixed reactions in Southern Africa as title pursuit ends in quarter-finals

By Robson Sharuko

Harare – Southern Africa’s bid for the 2018 African Nations Championships (CHAN) title ended at the quarter-final stage with Namibia, Zambia and Angola crashing out at that stage of the tournament, triggering a wave of mixed reactions from the three countries.

The Brave Warriors of Namibia’s Cinderella tale at their maiden CHAN finals in Morocco, in which they lost only one of their four games to the hosts in their quarter-final showdown, was wildly celebrated back home as a success story.

But furious Zambian fans bombarded the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) official Facebook page with protest messages with some even calling for coach Wedson “Wada” Nyirenda to either resign or be sacked from his job.

The Namibians were feted like heroes on their return home at the Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek where delirious fans took turns to pose for images with their Brave Warriors heroes who defied all expectations to reach the last eight of the CHAN tournament in their first appearance at this level.

After becoming the first country to ensure that Zimbabwe would, for the first time, fail to qualify for the CHAN finals by eliminating the Warriors from the qualifiers, the Namibians proved they were worth their place in Morocco with a fine display in which they conceded only one goal in the three group matches.

But a game against the hosts Morocco, in the quarter-finals, was always going to prove to be their ultimate test and the Atlas Lions provided a hurdle which not even these Brave Warriors could clear as they lost 0-2.

However, victories over Cote d’Ivoire and Uganda, in which they scored late on both occasions, and a draw against Zambia who had to come from behind to force a share of the spoils and deny the Brave Warriors top place, provided the script for a success story for the Brave Warriors.

Given all the challenges that have seen the Namibian top-flight league being frozen, the Brave Warriors’ success in Morocco was something very special.

“We all know facing the host is never easy, but I am proud of the way you played. You gave all you could and we beat all of them along the way,” Namibian Sports Deputy Minister Agnes Tjongarero told the Brave Warriors party on their return home.

Coach Ricardo Mannetti, whose stock has risen significantly in recent months, was full of praise for his boys but said the top-flight clubs in his country should also play a role to ensure the Brave Warriors will be better prepared next time.

“NPL clubs should take continental football seriously to improve our level otherwise these other countries will keep on getting better and we always catch up and that is not ideal,” he told a media conference in Casablanca after his team’s elimination.

“Overall, we came here and worked ourselves out of group stage. Magnificent achievement to reach this stage. No one gave us a chance and we worked hard for it. I’m happy for the boys tonight and the whole tournament for the Brave Warriors.

“I will not talk about the referee. I’m a coach and will fight for my team. Football is an emotional game and as a coach I will fight for my team and I did that tonight because I wanted my team to win and now it’s over”.

While the Namibians celebrated their quarter-final elimination as a success story, in Zambia – who crashed to a shock 0-1 defeat at the same stage to Sudan – the loss provoked a painful soul-searching exercise for the football-mad nation.

“Our mission was to go beyond this stage but football being what it is, we have failed to go beyond this round. In football there are no failures, it is only that you fail to go to the next round, you only fail when you give up,” Zambian assistant coach Aggrey Chiyangi told a news conference.

“This tournament is gone, we have learnt one or two things.”

However, the fans disagreed.

“Employ an expatriate coach, not Wada, he failed to take us to World Cup, he has failed to win us CHAN, next he’ll fail to take us to 2019 AFCON, it has been proven beyond reasonable doubt that local coaches are not yet equal to the task,” said Andrew Zimba.

“Kalu failed, Janza failed and now Wada is also failing. (The) display was embarrassing, very pathetic, there was no co-ordination, no system, it’s like you just got people from the streets without preparations.”

And another fan, Biswell Mumba, agreed.

“If we can fail to beat a (weaker) team like Sudan, how then can we manage to qualify for big competitions? Let the truth be told, starting a player for the first time in a quarter-final leaving out experienced ones shows how incompetent you are the technical bench,” said Mumba.

“Just tell us how much you have received for selling that game.”

Another fan, Moola Nyambe, concurred.

“It’s high time Wada gets sacked. If FAZ keeps him I don’t see us qualifying for the AFCON next year because we lost one home game against Mozambique.

“He has been with the team for a long time and there is nothing working out,” he said.

Substitute Gabriel Okechukwu scored a 108th minute winner as Nigeria came from the brink of a possible elimination at the hands of Angola to win 2-1 in extra-time.

“Football is sometimes not favourable. We scored and Nigeria equalized in the last minute before winning it in extra-time,” Angolan coach Srdan Vasiljevic told the media conference.

“We thought it was enough to hold on for a win but it wasn’t enough and we lost. I hoped to have a good result but this is football for you.

“The tournament provides us with a lot of experience which will help us going forward because this is a tournament that gives great experience to our players.