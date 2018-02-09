Botswana anti-corruption crusade worth emulating

By Magreth Nunuhe

Windhoek – Perhaps one of the lasting legacies Botswana President Ian Khama’s will leave when he steps down in April 2018 will be his unwavering commitment to stamping out corruption in his country.

Botswana stands out as a shining example for Africa when it comes to the fight against corruption. The country is ranked 35th in the world and is the least corrupt on the continent and in Southern Africa, according to rankings by Transparency International (TI).

TI is a non-profit non-governmental organisation founded in Berlin in 1993 to expose corruption and reduce its harmful effects around the world, especially on the poor and underprivileged.

Suffice to say, Botswana has gained international admiration for its long-standing strong political backing to root out corruption – even before Khama came to power, and has maintained the status quo as the least corrupt country in Africa for almost two decades.

Some of its highlights include the dropping to an all-time low 23rd and 24th spots, as the least corrupt country in the world out of 102 countries in 1998 and 2002, respectively.

In order for the country to redeem itself after scandals involving senior officials, especially in the ruling party the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), have emerged causing major discontent and national outrage, Parliament passed the Corruption and Economic Crime Act (CECA) into law and created the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) in 1994.

The directorate audits procedures and structures within ministries and agencies to identify situations that could lead to corruption.

Combating corruption is also incorporated into the curricula in schools and colleges, the training of public servants, and outreach activities to the wider community in the form of campaigns, anti-corruption clubs, workshops and seminars.

Africa’s top 10 least corrupt countries, according to the Transparency 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index, are Botswana (ranked 35th in the world), Cape Verde (38), Mauritius (50), Rwanda (50), Namibia (53), Sao Tome & Principe (62), Senegal (64), South Africa (64), Ghana (70), Burkina Faso (72), Tunisia (75) and Lesotho (83).

It is a wonder how Botswana has been able to uphold that legacy, while many nations have been falling behind and losing the battle against corruption, but President Khama says they have a simple approach on which they base corruption – zero tolerance.

Khama, who was on a two-day official visit to Namibia on 5-6 February 2018, said, “We don’t just put words out there. We put it into action.”

He explained that they have set up autonomous anti-corruption agencies tasked with investigating corruption anywhere in the country.

Botswana has set up anti-corruption units within every government ministry, especially those prone to corruption to make sure that they trace every opportunity for corruption, according to Khama.

He said they also have an agency responsible for creating awareness on corruption to ensure that the entire nation is aware that “corruption is a disease we don’t tolerate”.

And to put the icing on the cake, they also have dedicated members of the judiciary who make sure that corruption cases do not drag on forever.

“We have a dedicated judge, who makes sure that every corruption case that is brought before him will not be held up by other civil cases. So, any corruption case goes straight to the judge and receives justice,” he pointed out.

Khama succeeded Festus Mogae on 1 April 2008 and was the vice-president of Botswana from 1998 to 2008, after serving as commander of the Botswana Defence Forces.

Strengthening ties

What was expected to be Khama’s last visit to Namibia to just bid farewell before he steps down, turned out to be more than just a “goodbye” when he met his counterpart, Namibia President Hage Geingob for official talks.

The two governments signed the Boundary Treaty, which reaffirms the boundary between the two countries, which defines the boundaries between Namibia and Botswana and makes provisions for efficient and effective border management.

Geingob said the treaty was an absolute necessity, as with the treaty “we are freer, not only for goods but for people to move around”.

“There is an increasing understanding in Africa that borders should act as bridges rather than barriers. This is why governments are investing significantly in border management reform,” he said.

Namibia and Botswana share a border that stretches over 1,360 kilometres, stemming from a treaty that was signed on 1 July 1890 between Great Britain and Germany, which then occupied the two African countries at the time.

Botswana gained independence from Britain in 1966, while Namibia, a former German colony, gained independence from South Africa in 1990.

In 1994, Botswana, Namibia and Angola agreed to establish the Okavango River Basin Commission, with a view to establishing a treaty governing the joint use of the water resources.

In 2004, Botswana and Namibia were also signatories, together with other states of the Zambezi river basin, to an agreement establishing the Zambezi Watercourse Commission to manage the resources of the Zambezi.

Botswana and Namibia had a long-running dispute about ownership of the Kasikili/Sedudu in the Chobe River, which forms part of the border between the two countries, but in December 1999, the World Court ruled that the island belongs to Botswana.

Consultations started two years ago between the two countries on the Boundary Treaty along the borders of Kavango East and Zambezi Regions in the north-eastern part of Namibia.

The protection of the resources that are in that area is a shared responsibility of the two countries, as Namibia and Botswana are member states of the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA).

Khama commended the joint survey teams on reaffirming the common borders between the two countries.

The two governments are also in discussions to establish a water pipeline to pump desalinated water from the sea to be extended from Namibia all the way to Botswana.

This will allow water to be shared along the Kwando, Linyanti and Chobe rivers.

The two countries also leveraged on the existing bilateral mechanisms such as the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) and the Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security (JPCDS) to broaden the scope of their cooperation.

Namibia and Botswana have signed a number of other cooperation agreements, including on defence, energy, environment, development of the Trans-Kalahari Railway Line and the Botswana dry port at Walvis Bay.

“In terms of the dry port, we are pleased to have assisted our formerly land-locked neighbour to now become a sea-linked neighbour in the interest of solidifying our fraternal bonds and pursuing our common interests in terms of trade and economic development,” said Geingob.

On his part, Khama said Namibia was a strategic partner in Botswana’s development efforts, as the two countries share a lot in common.

“We need to work closely. In fact, we should elevate this to have bi-national status so that our Heads of State meet frequently or once a year,” he suggested.

President Khama was accompanied by Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi; Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Shaw Kgathi; Minister of Transport and Communications, Kitso Mokaila; Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Vincent Seretse; Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, Tshekedi Khama and Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, Prince Maele.