Ndoro’s transfer saga drags on

Robson Sharuko

Harare – The saga related to Zimbabwe international striker Tendai Ndoro’s eligibility to play for Ajax Cape Town might be playing out in South African football but the Saudi Arabia top-flight league he left behind have been parading their wealth after unveiling a mega US$1.8 billion sponsorship deal on Monday.

The deal dwarfs the controversial 12-year US$1 billion deal the Confederation of African Football signed with French media company, Lagardere Sports, which is the subject of a prosecution manoeuvres by Egyptian authorities.

It is also about 50 times the R500 million (about US$41.470 million) five-year deal, which the South African Premiership signed with banking giant ABSA last year for the bankrolling of the top-flight league in that country.

The 32-year-old Ndoro signed a two-year deal to join Saudi top-flight side Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia in August last year, after featuring in a few matches for Soweto giants Orlando Pirates, but cut short his stay in the kingdom after just five months.

He returned to South Africa last month and joined Ajax Cape Town but the move has been stalked with a lot of controversy after it emerged it violated FIFA rules and regulations which prohibit a player from turning out for three different clubs in one season.

The South African Premier Soccer League Dispute Resolution Chamber ruled that Ndoro was eligible to play for Ajax Cape Town but FIFA appear to have indicated that such a decision violates the rules and regulations governing the game around the globe.

This has now given the South African PSL the muscle to lodge a complaint to the South African Football Association whose head of legal, Tebogo Motlanthe, said the matter will now be dealt with through arbitration.

“We need to inform Ajax in writing and then set a date for arbitration in the coming weeks,” Motlanthe said. “That is where things stand at the moment.”

There are even concerns Ajax Cape Town could be docked points for using Ndoro in a number of matches, including a 3-0 thrashing of his former club Pirates.

However, Ajax Cape Town coach Muhsin Ertugral still believes they are not violating anything as they are simply following the recommendations of the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber to continue fielding the Zimbabwean forward.

‘’I was given the go-ahead to play Ndoro, and that was what I did. It was told to us (by the DRC decision) that we could use him. And I couldn’t wait to use him,’’ he told the South African journalists after his team’s thumping win over Pirates.

“The PSL and Pirates have a right to appeal, and we’ll see what comes out of it, but I had the go-ahead from my side. At the moment, it’s out of our hands as we await the outcome of the appeal.

“In my opinion, there is a player who plays in this country, then goes to another outside country. He then comes back to this country, to another club, and he is playing for two clubs, but under one federation. So that should be thought out properly, and I think the federation (DRC) thought that way too, which is why Ndoro was cleared.”

Ndoro moved to Saudi Arabia in August last year for what was initially supposed to be a two-year stay in the conservative kingdom.

However, the lanky forward struggled to adjust to life in the kingdom – where some of his trademarks like the flashy hairstyles are outlawed – and scored just one goal in four appearances for his Saudi club who were said to have paid about US$600,000 for his services.

While controversy continues to stalk Ndoro’s surprise return to South Africa, the kingdom he left behind have been flexing their financial muscle with the state-run Saudi Telecom Company agreeing to pay a staggering US$1.8 billion for the rights to broadcast Saudi Arabian professional football matches over 10 years.

A memorandum of understanding was signed in Riyadh on Monday and the deal also includes the broadcast of the Saudi national team’s football matches.

Saudi Telecom’s chief executive Khaled Biyari said they expect good return on their massive investment into football.

“As is the case with all our investments, an investment deal with this size was definitely backed by detailed study of the expected returns,” he said.

The Saudi sponsorship deal, over 10 years, is far bigger than the contentious US$1 billion sponsorship deal, over 12 years, which CAF signed with Lagardere media which is the subject of prosecution manoeuvres in Egypt where the continental football governing body have their headquarters.

The deal was signed by former CAF president Issa Hayatou before he was toppled by Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar last year after having ruled the organisation since 1988.

Ahmad said he will review the deal.

“This contract is the subject of a judicial challenge in the Egyptian courts at the moment and it was to protect the integrity of CAF in this issue that the (former) general secretary Hicham (El Amrani) submitted his resignation, which we accepted,” said Ahmad.

“We will investigate but I am concerned about the length of the contract. I would never sign anything for longer than three years.”

The deal also covers the organisation’s flagship tournaments like the African Cup of Nations and the CAF

“These orders are legal obligations binding the CAF,” the Egypt Competition Authority said, “and failure to fully comply may subject the entity to further private damages claims from injured parties in addition to heavy criminal fines.”