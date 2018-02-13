Zim to process diamonds in Botswana
Southern Times Writer
GABORONE – Zimbabwe has struck a landmark agreement that is set to see the country processing its diamonds in Botswana.
The development is expected to see Zimbabwe getting value for money from its diamonds by tapping into the expertise of its neighbour which has a world class diamond industry.
Speaking during a tour of the Diamond Technology Centre in Gaborone, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said: “We are going to start processing our diamonds here. Botswana has world class diamond sorting facilities. My Minister of Mines will start working on it so that we do that very soon.”
Mnangagwa is on a two-day state visit to Botswana to enhance bilateral and economic co-operation between the two countries. This is first such visit by a Zimbabwean leader in 10 years as relations between the two countries were strained during the reign of former President Robert Mugabe.
Botswana President Ian Khama was the only leader in the SADC region to speak out against Mugabe’s rule.
