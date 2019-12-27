Patrice Motsepe, First Rich Man from South Africa

Loading...

Forbes released the name of a new rich man from South Africa, namely Patrice Motsepe. He also became the first African to enter the list of world conglomerates with a net worth of US $2.2 billion.

To quote Forbes, Motsepe’s coffers were fat from his mining business. He is the founder and CEO of Rainbow Minerals, a gold, iron metal and platinum mining company.

The man born January 28, 1962 also sits on a number of company board seats, including the non-executive chairman of Harmony Gold, the 12th largest gold mining company in the world.

Not only mining, Motsepe also expanded its business to financial services companies through ownership of shares in Sanlam, including owning the Mamelodi Sundowns football club.

Before becoming a businessman like now, in 1994 ago, the father of three children had become the first black partner at the law firm Bowman Gilfillan in his hometown in Johannesburg.

Darisana, he began to taste the mining contracting business. Three years later, he decided to buy a shaft of low-yield gold mining. Then, turn it into a profitable business like now.

Because of his efforts, Motsepe has been named the world’s richest person number 962 and number 8 on the list of African tycoons.