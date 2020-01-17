Ahmad Deedat’s Son, Yousuf Deedat was shot by an unknown person in South Africa

Yousuf Deedat, son of international preacher Ahmad Deedat, was hit in the section and seriously injured. The incident took place at the Verulam Family Court in the city of Durban in South Africa. The 65-year-old community activist was immediately taken to the nearest hospital.

“He is in critical condition at the local hospital. While the injury is still severe, we still hope for Deedat’s recovery, “the Deedat family said in a statement Wednesday (1/15/2020) night.

According to South Africa’s Independent Online (IOL) news site, Yusuf Deedat and his wife were walking to court in the morning, when an unknown suspect opened fire and wounded Deedat’s head.

Police Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Deedat was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. While the perpetrators of the shootings who fled the scene are still wanted by the police. The motive for the shooting was still not investigated.

Yousuf Deedat’s father Ahmad Deedat was Yusuf Yusuf Deedat is a well-known community activist and Muslim scholar in Durban. a prominent South African Muslim preacher, known for interfaith public debate. Sheikh Ahmed Deedat, who died in 2005 is known throughout the world as a respected public speaker and author who published several booklets on Islam and Christianity.

He is the founder of the International Islamic Propagation Center, which aims to make Islam heard and understood throughout the world.

The late Deedat was awarded the King Faisal International Prize in 1986 for 50 years of his missionary work.

