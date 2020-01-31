Bill Gates Donates $10 Million Overcome Coronavirus in China and Africa

Loading...

Since the retreat of Microsoft’s operations, Bill Gates is known as a routine philanthropic to help humanitarian activities in various parts of the world through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a nonprofit foundation he co-founded with his wife.

Most later, Microsoft’s founder contributed $10 million US to cope with coronavirus that are in the midst of many countries.

According to the Business Insider report on Friday (31/1/2020), of the total donation, the US $5 million was used to help deal with Corona viruses in China.

At the Bamboo curtain Country, the funds will be distributed to public and private partners who have worked, including the China Health Commission, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Science Foundation of China

Loading...

While the remaining $5 million is distributed to African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the control and readiness of the crisis in Africa in the face of the Corona virus, it is known to have spread to the country.

“The money will be allocated for emergency funds and related technical support to assist front-line respondents in China and Africa, so as to accelerate their efforts to withstand the global spread of 2019-nCoV (Wuhan corona virus),” wrote spokesman Bill Gates Foundation.

In the African region itself, a woman in Ivory Coast with flu-like symptoms was being observed and isolated after arriving from Beijing at the end of last weekend.

According to the South China Morning Post report, the woman was a student living in Beijing for five years returning to her home in West Africa during the Lunar New Year’s holidays.

“Our commitment to Africa CDC is part of a broader effort to help strengthen the global response to the Corona virus outbreak,” he concluded.

Merely information, the new Corona virus was first reported to spread in the city of Wuhan, China, at the end of December 2019. Since then, the malicious virus has claimed 81 lives and spread to 14 other countries.

So far, it is reported at least 2,800 people sick of the virus. The Chinese government itself has discontinued transportation in Wuhan and other cities, so there is an estimated 50 million people “confined” in the Corona virus epidemic region, so as not to spread to other opponents.

Bill Gates Already Corona Virus Threat Predictions

Corona virus or Coronavirus is becoming one of the deadliest outbreaks in the whole world. Interestingly, the virus, also called 2019-nCoV, was apparently warned by Bill Gates. The founder of Microsoft once warned that this deadly virus outbreak is one of the three biggest threats to humans.

The warning for this deadly virus outbreak was delivered by Bill Gates in April 2018 during discussions on the Epidemic organized by the Massachusetts Medical Society and the New England Journal of Medicine.

At that time, Bill Gates said that the same scenario as now, the virus could have killed more than 30 million people in six months.

Reporting from the Business Insider page, Bill Gates also warned of the effects of this virus that would occur like the Spanish flu that occurred in 1918. The Spanish virus outbreak killed more than 50 million people.

Bill Gates also said, the government of every country must prepare for the threat of this Corona Virus outbreak. According to him, there is one thing that can help deal with virus outbreaks, namely with vaccines.

The new vaccine can prevent future epidemics, especially against mutating viruses.

The reason, Corona Virus is most likely derived from animals, such as chickens or pigs. This virus can mutate and attack humans.

However, according to Bill Gates, making the vaccine for the Corona virus takes quite a long time, which is about 10 years for development and licensing.

Allegedly, this Chinese virus can be transmitted through fruit bats.

Loading...

Related