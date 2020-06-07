“Prohibition” Turns out to be worse for South Africa than Coronavirus

The world was flown over by shots of mass riots that are taking place right now in South Africa; an army has been introduced in some regions of the country. Shoplifting and a wave of violence are directly linked to the coronavirus pandemic and its social consequences. Has the pandemic put a key South African country on the brink of social and political disaster?

To date, more than 7,000 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in South Africa, with over 100 deaths. They are distributed very unevenly. Most cases have been reported in Gauteng province (that is, in the metropolitan area of ​​Johannesburg) and in Eastern Cape, that is, in the poor areas of Cape Town.

President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed quarantine throughout the country. It is now clear that quarantine will be extended indefinitely. The external borders of the country are closed. In general, quarantine requirements do not differ much from those accepted in Europe and the United Staes. However, there is only one difference, which has generated a sharp surge in violence and the reincarnation of organized crime along ethnic lines.

In South Africa, the sale of bottled alcohol and its movement throughout the country was completely prohibited. As a result, in a short time (that is, literally in one week) the following happened. All alcohol trading in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, Karoo and Eastern Cape went underground. The ban on the movement of alcohol implied that taverns would cease to receive new supplies and, having sold the remainder, will simply close.

But the production of alcohol did not stop, and the business completely moved into the criminal sphere. The police were responsible for controlling the ban, but it was they who began to protect the movement of alcohol on bakkie, the local variety of pickups commonly used in agricultural work.

Banning the sale of alcohol and Nigerians

A government decree banning the sale of alcohol immediately led to pogroms at the liquor shop, specialized stores selling alcoholic beverages. Most of them belong to migrants – Nigerians. Nigerians are a long-standing ethnic problem in South Africa. They appeared in South Africa after 1992 and immediately took all the criminal positions in the country.

In South Africa, Nigerians are compared with the aliens who invaded the country. There is even a feature film, District 9, in which aliens – drug addicts, idlers, alcoholics, and generally the whole of the Universe, who landed at Soweto, are directly connected with Nigerian gangs. In the hands of the Nigerians, everything related to crime is drugs, arms trafficking, ivory, rare animals, counterfeit goods and alcohol. Pogroms of Nigerian shops and markets are generally normal, an everyday occurrence, outbreaks of violence against migrants occur every six months.

The last pogrom was last fall when troops also had to be sent to the suburbs of Johannesburg to stop the beating of the Nigerians. Nigeria even recalled its ambassador from South Africa, and the citizens of Nigeria were evacuated to their homeland by special aircraft. When the wave of pogroms subsided, they returned.

Nigerian migrants fully occupy the niche not only of crime but also of street trading, to which the local population – Zulu, Spit, Soto and Tswana – are not inclined to. As a result, one cannot live without them, and it is difficult to live with them. But in the mass consciousness, the criminal activity of Nigerian gangs outweighs the positive aspects of the economic activity of the law-abiding part of migrants. Besides, for the local population, Nigerians are an absolutely alien element. They speak a completely incomprehensible language, impose their culture, including criminal and religious, and are generally perceived by the Zulu and the scythe as something completely foreign.

Mass pogroms of liquor stores were mainly recorded in the eastern suburbs of Cape Town. There is a Cape Town international airport. Everything east of the runway is poor suburbs in which gangs determine life. The bulk of the pogroms occurred precisely there – in Delft, Belhar, Blyudauns and Kraafontein. But even before the introduction of the Prohibition, that is, two weeks ago, in Kara and Western Cape, an agreement was reached with local gangs to combat coronavirus. White people from Cape Town’s charitable organizations carried humanitarian assistance along with Delft – food packages that were contactless passed on to residents through fences. And the local braids from the braid tribe became the first to put on masks defiantly, and they distributed them to the poor.

Conclusion

Thus, no social tragedy occurred in South Africa due to coronavirus. A very specific story happened, connected with ideas about life and political ambitions of a person. The videos about the pogroms of stores that hit YouTube were not provided with a detailed explanation. What caused the idea that in a particular country began a social collapse due to coronavirus.

Even in such a complex country as South Africa, with its features in the form of overpopulation by migrants, which is a problem, the coronavirus has not yet caused any social upheaval.