Kratom as a Remedy and Where to Buy

Recently, with the progress in medicine and general research in the medicinal properties of various herbs and leaves, found commonly everywhere or even exotic to a specific location, many kinds of remedies to common and uncommon illness and health issues have been discovered. While properties of leaves like Tulsi and Neem have been known for decades, their first medicinal applications being tracked down to ancient cultures, newer variants of herbs are still being discovered today in various parts of the globe. The best one is the Bali Kratom.

Herbal Importance of Kratom

Herbal remedies have been preferred over allopathic versions because of their organic existence

and reduced risks of side effects, although not completely nil.

While herbal alternatives have been used from treating wounds, digestive problems or even to control persisting illnesses, new kinds of herbal drugs are being discovered even today, for treating unusual problems.

One such drug is the Kratom which is formed from the plant Mitragyna speciosa. The leaf of this evergreen foliage has been seen to treat withdrawal issues in people suffering from addiction. While withdrawal issues mainly involve problems like sweating, shaking, spasms among other reactions, the leaf of the Kratom tree is seen to have been able to control these problems when ingested in proper doses.

Legality of Kratom

Although it has not been formally declared as a medicinal agent by any research organisation and has not been scientifically approved as a declarative means of dealing with withdrawal syndrome medically, the drug, however, has been used conveniently by locals and several others as a home remedy for quite some time.

Since it is not illegal to obtain Kratom as a product, it is available on several websites if one wants to buy for personal use.

This drug is not medically or scientifically authorised for medicinal use and hence can not be found in any pharmacy. However, if one wants to fetch a small dosage of it, he or she can order Kratom which is an established site for buying this drug.

Effects of Kratom

Kratom is seen to have psychotropic effects on the brain, like other narcotics and hence acts as a substitute to other drugs that a person might be addicted to. On the other hand, it has been used in traditional medicine for a long time to relieve pain in the muscles and bones, cure headache, as an an aesthetic and even as an aphrodisiac. It uses previously, have not been limited to those mentioned above solely. People used to use the leaf extracted from Kratom plant as a common remedy for fever or cold or even stomach issues. Even today, parts of Kratom extracts are used as components in pills and medicines. On the other hand, one should be aware that it acts as any other opioid would when taken in greater doses and hence would be best if taken in controlled amounts and only if required. Consumption of too much Kratom can prove to be lethal for humans.

Fun fact is that, since the plant is native to South-East Asian Nations, and the Bali Kratom was used as a welcome token for guests. Even today, people use Kratom leaves as Tea or even chew small quantities of it, despite it not being approved by any drug testing or medical agency.

Countries in South-East Asia have used this leaf from traditional medicinal practices from the late 1700s to early 1800s to modern-day applications, in controlled amounts for getting the desired effect. Today, despite the exotic nature of the plant, it is available for ordering on the internet from where people can easily obtain required doses. Since it is unapproved by any formal drug testing or medical agency, it is not available in pharmacies usually despite coming in a pill form or as a component of other medicines and hence its availability has been an issue.

All in all, it is essential to understand the use and seriousness of using a drug like Kratom which has proven to show medicinal properties if taken in proper doses, although not yet approved medically, can act as an opioid or be lethal to humans if ingested or consumed in larger doses than required.