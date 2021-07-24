Surviving in Covid has been a nightmare for all of us. We hope it will end soon so that we can visit our favourite places. Ever been to Egypt? It is one of the mesmerizing tourist spots. Egyptians are famous for their ancient deities. In addition, they have rich cultural and traditional heritage.

Did you know? There are more than 2000 gods in Egyptian culture.

Let us discuss some popular Egyptian tourist destinations:-



The pyramids of Giza is has a special place on the list of the most popular tourist destinations. Not only in Europe, but it is also known worldwide as the most prominent tourist spot. Moreover, the Pyramid of Giza is the last living seven wonders of the world. The journey of the tourist destination starts once you land in Egypt. The tombs of Khafre(Chephren), Menkaure(Mycerinus) and Khufu(Pharaohs Cheops) will catch your eyes instantly.



1. Karnak Temple of Luxor and Kings’ Valley, Hatshepsut’s Memorial Temple, and Town of Luxor situated near the Nile on the upper side of Egypt will blow your mind. Thebes was the central city and the powerhouse of ancient Egypt. It was known to be the most worshipped city for generations in Europe. These temples and their lasting beauty will attract your attention in the Eastside. However, the west side of the City of Luxor is filled with beautiful cliffs and lush green farms. The west side of Luxor has the world’s biggest open-air museum. The fascination of the west side lies in its tombs’ walls and temples.

2. When we discuss Egypt’s tourism, the Nile plays a significant role. If you wish to see the rise of the Pharaohs in Egypt, there is no better place than spending your days on the cruise and exploring the banks of the Nile. The cruise journey will begin from Luxor, covering all the temples, tombs and other famous tourist places in Egypt and ending Aswan. There could not be any more relaxing way to explore Egypt. You will be lucky to see the sunrise and sunsets on the banks of the Nile during your journey. In this multi-days Cruise Journey, the two significant destinations are Kom Ombo Temple and Horus Temple of Edfu. Cruising on the river is the most efficient way of covering all the tourist destinations in a shorter period.

3 . Once you complete your Cruise Journey, you will reach Aswan. Aswan is one of the most peaceful towns in Egypt. Just like Luxor, it is also situated near the banks of the Nile. Aswan’s relaxed environment and dunes will force you to stay and explore for a while.

4. Once you decide to stay in Aswan, do not forget to take a trip across the Nile! The Nubian Village’s streets and the Island of Elephantine are worth exploring. The streets of the village are known for their precious possession. Don’t you think it’s worth checking?

5. Don’t get tired soon. The journey is remaining. If you are more of a religious person, visit the St. Simeon desert monastery located on the east side of the Nile. Or if you appreciate fancy tea. Drink a cup or two in the riverboat restaurants of Aswan. The view of feluccas drifting will soothe your mind.

6. You will admire the engineering beauty of the temple of Abu Simbel. It was going to flourish due to the rise of the water level in Aswan. However, in 1960, UNESCO took the initiative to save this ancient heritage from destruction and was successful.



The above description of Egypts’ ancient temples and places is mesmerizing. There is no end to defining how rich Egypt is in terms of culture and heritage.



Let us discuss some of the reasonable Egypt tour packages:-

Discover Egypt(B1G1) 6 nights 7 days Rs. 483$/adult. Durga pooja Special 8 nights 9 days Rs. 2245/adult. Exciting Egypt 7 nights 8 days Rs. 1129/adult. Egyptian Extravaganza 7 nights 8 days Rs. 1585/adult.

The above described are the most popular and reasonable Egypt tour packages. Book your tickets now!

Now the question is, what is the ideal time to visit Egypt? Well, if you want to do the sightseeing, the weather should be calm and favourable. In this case, You can book a slot for April or October. Both are the perfect months to explore Egypt. You will be able to visit all the temples, Tombs and explore the Nile.

Conclusion:- Egypt is a well-known tourist destination. There is no debate when we talk of the beauty of Egyptian pyramids. They will take your breath away once you set your eyes upon them. I hope you like our article and give a thought about visiting Egypt. Thank you and Take care!