Gonzo’s Quest Slot Review

Gonzo's Quest is a slot with an Aztec theme. This means that you'll see plenty of references to this culture in the game, from the symbols on the reels to the music that plays in the background. The game's overall feel is upbeat, which is great if you're looking for a fun experience. Gonzo's Quest is one of the best games of the developer NetEnt, which is part of a block of companies Evolution Gaming

The theme of Gonzo’s Quest slot

The theme of Gonzo's Quest is based on the Aztec culture.

Gameplay

In Gonzo’s Quest, you’ll find 5 reels and 20 paylines. You can choose to play between 1 and 10 lines at a time, meaning that the minimum bet is just 20p per spin and the maximum bet is £200 per spin. This game’s RTP (return to player) is 96.00%, which is pretty high, and the volatility is medium.

Winnings and combinations

The symbols in Gonzo’s Quest include both lower-value and higher-value ones. The lower value symbols are represented by card icons, whereas the higher value symbols are based on Aztec artifacts. The most valuable symbol in the game is the Gonzalo character, which pays out 500 times your bet when you land 5 of them on a pay line. Gonzo’s Quest also has several bonus features, including free spins round and a progressive jackpot.

The minimum and maximum bet in Gonzo’s Quest.

As mentioned above, you can choose to play between 1 and 10 lines at a time in Gonzo's Quest.

RTP and volatility of the slot Gonzo’s Quest

GONZO’S Quest’s RTP (return to player) is 96.00%, which is pretty high. The game’s volatility is medium, meaning that you can expect to win a decent amount of money but that there are also some bigger wins on offer.

Bonus features

The free spins round in Gonzo’s Quest is triggered when you land 3 or more scatters anywhere on the reels. You’ll then be awarded 10 free spins, during which all of your wins will be doubled. There’s also a progressive jackpot in Gonzo’s Quest, which is won randomly. The jackpot starts at £10,000, and it keeps increasing until it’s won.

Gonzo’s Quest jackpot

The best casinos to play Gonzo’s Quest

Gonzo’s Quest Slot is presented today in many popular online casinos. Among them: Energy Casino, Casumo, Lapalingo, Mr. Green, and Videoslots. Each of these casinos offers bonuses for its customers.

Gonzo’s Quest mobile version of the slot

Gonzo’s Quest is also available as a mobile slot, meaning that you can play it on the go. The graphics and gameplay are just as good on mobile as on desktop, making this a great option if you want to play on the go.

Similar slots to Gonzo’s Quest

If you’re looking for a similar slot machine to Gonzo’s Quest, we’d recommend checking out games like Jack and the Beanstalk, Starburst, and Aloha! Cluster Pays. These games all have similar themes and gameplay to Gonzo’s Quest, making them a great option if you’re looking for something new to play.

We hope you’ve enjoyed this Gonzo’s Quest Slot Review. Be sure to check out the game for yourself to see what all the fuss is about!