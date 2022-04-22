5 Best Low Spread forex brokers in South Africa

When it comes to forex trading, many traders look for brokers who have the smallest spreads possible in order to maximize their prospective profits.

The development of forex trading in recent years has resulted in stronger than ever competition between brokers, prompting many of them to offer competitive trading conditions and tight spreads to attract customers.

In this article, we break down the 5 best brokers that offer low spreads alongside excellent trading conditions.

1. City Index

Overview

With City Index, traders may take advantage of tight spreads starting at just 0.5 points on popular currency pairings. Based on fair and transparent pricing as well as thorough client support, the broker aspires to be the market leader in terms of service.

City Index clients receive access to more than 12 000 worldwide markets, including Forex, indices, stocks and commodities, as a result of their membership with the company.

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Low trading fees No fees for deposit and withdrawal Comprehensive research tools Limited product portfolio

Features

Feature Information Regulation FCA, ASIC Minimum deposit from $100 Average spread from 1.5 pips Commissions from ‎$3 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None Maximum Leverage 1:200 Bonuses Deposit Bonus Customer Support 24/6

2. IFX Brokers

Overview

Online trading broker IFX Brokers is situated in South Africa and provides its clients with cutting-edge technologies.

Trading with IFX Brokers will result in costs starting at $6 USD, spreads ranging from 0.5 to 1.6 pips, and commission-free trading across the majority of account options, according to the company.

Pros and Cons

Pros High leverage available MetaTrader 4 is supported. Resources for learning are available Cons

Features

Feature Information Regulation FSA Minimum deposit from ZAR100 Average spread from 0.5 pips Commissions from NA Deposit/Withdrawal Fees NA Maximum Leverage 1:500 Bonuses NA Customer Support 24/5

3. Forex.com

Overview

FOREX.com has a five-tiered Active Trader program for traders with a lot of trading volume.

Spreads on the EUR/USD pair can fall as low as 0.84 pips at levels five and six, respectively. Using the most recent data from the broker, the typical spread for MetaTrader users was 1.3 pips on the EUR/USD.

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Low Forex fees Limited asset portfolio High number of currency pairs Well-regulated High stock CFD fees

Features

Feature Information Regulation FCA, CIMA Minimum deposit from $50 Average spread from 1 pips Commissions from Commissions on the commission account only Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None Maximum Leverage Variable dependent on instrument traded Bonuses 20% Welcome Bonus Customer Support 24/5

4. FXCM

Overview

FXCM’s spreads on currency pairs and CFDs are competitive. Spreads for active traders can be significantly reduced because of the volume of trades they make.

On FXCM, some of the most popular currency pairings traded are EUR/USD and GBP/USD, both of which have modest spreads of just 1.3 pip.

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Excellent trading platforms 1.Limited product portfolio in terms of asset classes Low minimum deposit High maximum leverage

Features

Feature Information Regulation FCA, ASIC, ACPR, FSP Minimum deposit from $50 Average spread from 1.3 pips Commissions from £4 per standard round-turn lot (£2 per side) Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None Maximum Leverage 1:400 Bonuses $20 Welcome Bonus Customer Support 24/5

5. Plus500

Overview

Trading on a wide range of financial markets with low spreads and no commissions is a defining feature of Plus500.

Plus500 is considered an advanced broker that provides a comprehensive selection of trading features, ensconced in sound regulation and offering excellent customer support.

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Wide range of market instruments Competitive pricing Well regulated Relatively limited research tools

Features