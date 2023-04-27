How to play Holy Paladin class in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Wow Dragonflight is the latest and biggest update to the World of Warcraft universe in recent years. Players were offered the concept of new islands, flying on dragons, exploring their lands and capitals, new profession mechanics and an order table, a redesigned system of talents and skills, and much more.

Basic information about the Holy Paladin class in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

The Holy Paladin class in World of Warcraft is an interesting mix between a tank and a healer. The character will be able to partially deal damage to the enemy, will have several strong skills to heal himself and allies, equipped with combat auras that reduce damage and has the ability to create special zones with reduced damage to all allies and the tank itself, which is located in the epicenter. Also, a distinctive feature is the ability to inflict increased damage with the power of light and compensate for these attacks in the form of parallel healing for yourself or other members of the group.

What has changed in the Dragonflight update for the Holy Paladin class

Light Paladin was one of those professions that the update returned to its previous state, rather than modifying them.

Skills returned:

Divine Blessing – Casts Holy Shock in a 30m radius on five targets.

Devout Zealot – Extends the Hammer of Wrath skill and increases overall damage by 10%.

Tyr Deliverance – Increased healing for five wounded allies with the imposition of increased healing for one of them and increased healing power for future skills.

Beacon of Light is a buff skill that will restore your target up to 30% of health, which you will restore to other allies.

An important point that touched all the characters in the World of Warcraft in the Dragonflight update, and not just the Paladins. The developers have significantly reworked the system of skills and talents, opening up the opportunity for players to create and test the most experimental builds and combine skills at their discretion, coming up with a new game meta.

Strengths of the Holy Paladin class in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

The Beacon of Light skill allows you to increase the healing power for one target, it can be the hero himself.

The ability to cast skills on yourself or allies that block physical damage and debuffs and slow for 10 seconds.

The ability to survive and protect yourself in almost any situation are damage blocking skills that can be used even while under the effect of a stun. Protection from debuffs for 8 seconds.

The ability to deal damage with the power of light and use the accumulated energy to heal yourself or allies.

Strong cooldown to increase the effect of any aura for 8 seconds.

Weaknesses of the Holy Paladin class in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

There is no way to heal targets if they are far apart and not affected by the Light of Dawn.

It has poor movement speed, which is compensated only by the Divine Steed skill, which increases the running speed by 100% for 3 seconds and has a cooldown of 45 seconds.

Characteristics worth developing for the Holy Paladin class in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Characteristics are basic parameters which drastically affect the combat and defensive potential of each class, and each hero will have his own set of such characteristics.

For a paladin, light in WoW would be:

Intelligence

Speed

Mastery

Versatility

Critical hit

Intelligence

Intelligence is important as a source of magical power and overall mana. The higher the overall level of intelligence, the longer the Paladin will retain his healing and offensive potential at the expense of mana and spell power. It’s not a classic stat for tanks like Paladin, but since Holy specializes in healing spells, the intellect stat should be moved to a higher priority status.

Speed

The weak side of all warriors of the physical type, regardless of the direction in the direction of attack, defense, or healing, is the speed of their movement.

It is extremely important that the defensive class can quickly reach the place of the healing spell and manage to save the wounded ally.

The second point is the ability to avoid death by breaking the distance with the enemy who attacks the paladin. It is important not to rely on cooldowns, but to be able to maneuver positionally, pumping and using your abilities in movement speed.

Mastery

Mastery is the ability to handle your spells and active skills. The higher the skill level, the more often the skills will work in double equivalent – they will be more powerful and have a longer cast time. An extremely important skill for any type of healer.

Mastery also affects the chance of a critical attack for a skill, and if everything is clear with attacking skills, then having a chance to apply enhanced healing will definitely not be superfluous, especially in difficult battles and raids.

Versatility

Versatility is a general parameter of attack and defense, which is assigned to the character after the appearance in the World of Warcraft and is pumped over throughout the levels and enhanced by equipment.

The higher the ratio of attack and defense relative to your target, the more damage you deal and the less you receive in return. This scheme works with level differences as well, and

explains why a higher level player is almost guaranteed to beat a lower level opponent.

Critical hit

Critical Attack is a chance to deal increased damage during attacks, and although this parameter is not as important for a Holy Paladin as other characteristics, it can play a positive role in a solo leveling.

When combined with offensive spells and power-ups, you can get good hits with weapons if you provide the character with decent weapons.